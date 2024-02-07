Minecraft is one pretty much every modern platform, so why shouldn't the Dreamcast get in on the action?

That's (sort of) what has happened, as ClassiCube – a fan-made sandbox game based on Minecraft's Creative Mode – has just been ported to Sega's 128-bit console.

An alpha port of the game has been released, which isn't by any means complete, but serves as a proof-of-concept when it comes to getting the game running on the console.

You can check out footage of ClassiCube running on the Dreamcast below.