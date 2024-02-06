Retro-Bit has revealed it will be bringing the cult classic SNES title Majyūō - King of Demons to the West in physical form for the first time ever this year.

Originally released in Japan for the Super Famicom in 1995, Majyūō is a side-scrolling action title in which the protagonist must fight his way through hell in order to liberate his wife and child. It showcases some particularly disturbing visuals.

Retro-Bit's release will mark the game's English-language debut. The game had previously been reissued in Japan by Columbus Circle.

It will ship on a "Demonic Heart" cartridge and will come with a full-colour instruction manual. The hardcover packaging will be individually numbered, and there's going to be an exclusive "embellished celebratory slipcover scaled to fit the orientation of SNES cartridges for collector continuity."

Pre-orders go live today and run until the 12th March. The game will cost $59.99 / €69,99. You can find out more about it – as well as retailers who will be carrying stock – by visiting Retro-Bit's site.

Majyūō is expected to launch in Q3 2024.