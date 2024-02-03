Seaman is one of the Dreamcast's more unique offerings. It's a virtual pet simulation in which you feed and care for the titular creature using the console's microphone accessory.

The game has become something of a cult classic in no small part thanks to Leonard Nimoy's iconic narration. However, it has also gained attention thanks to Seaman's sometimes hostile remarks – and a NSFW Easter Egg has been discovered which takes this to the next level.





SOURCE:pic.twitter.com/tlQFNlUWfJ This Seaman easter egg discovery is new to me! It's a little 37-second music track that ends with Seaman saying, "Listen, if my name was semen, I wouldn't be swimming in this tank. I'd be swimming in your mama."LISTEN: https://t.co/dE8TBFk23l SOURCE: https://t.co/m8CDpUVdQs February 1, 2024

Seaman launched on Sega's console in 1999, getting a North American release the following year. It was ported to the PS2 in 2001, but that version never made it to the West. A sequel – also a Japanese exclusive – launched on PS2 in 2007.