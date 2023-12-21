Easter eggs in video games aren't a new thing – they started life right at the dawn of the industry, with Atari's 1980 game Adventure being one of the most notable early examples.

However, new secrets are always being discovered – even in games that are several years old – and that's what has happened with Success' Rainbow Cotton, which was released exclusively in Japan on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000.

As discovered by Dreamcast hacker and translation patch developer Derek Pascarella, the game is hiding a rather saucy secret in one of its unused loading screens:





This unused loading screen is present on the retail pressing of the disc, featuring gravure idol "Yuka" (



'Gravure' idols are popular in Japan and feature in men's magazines and on DVDs. While the models are usually scantily-clad, they very rarely appear fully nude. The gravure industry could be likened to the popularity of 'pin-up' or 'glamour' models in the West.

If you'd like to know more about the mysterious Yuka, her real name is Hiroko Okabe. In addition to performing as a gravure idol, she was cast in the lead role of the Japanese TV drama Honjitsu wa Taian Nari. She has also appeared in several Japanese films, including Black Butler (2014), Galaxy Turnpike (2015) and Hitsuji no Ki (2018).

Rainbow Cotton has been successfully fan-translated by Pascarella, but it was announced this year that ININ Games is bringing it to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in early 2024.

Will Yuka still be hidden in the code? We shall see...