Earlier today (September 21st), Success Corporation announced a new game in the long-running Cotton series tentatively called Cotton Fantasy 2 for console, PC, and arcade (thanks Gematsu!).

The new shoot 'em up is a follow-up to Cotton Fantasy: Superlative Night Dreams, which was originally released in Japanese arcades back in 2021 and was later ported to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs.

As expected, it will see the return of the young witch Cotton, but this time around she will instead be flying across the skies of ancient Japan.

There is no release date yet (or any information on whether this will also be released outside of Japan), but Success has published a short announcement trailer on its YouTube channel, featuring a very brief glimpse at the gameplay. We'll keep you posted on any updates once we find out more.