Update [Wed 20th Mar, 2024 10:00 GMT]: ININ Games has finally revealed the release date for its official remake of the Dreamcast rail shooter Rainbow Cotton (as spotted by the Otaku Authority).

According to the announcement, it plans to release the game digitally across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 9th, 2024.

To accompany the news, ININ also published a 2-minute video explaining why they are labelling this release a remake and highlighting some of the features that are included in this new version of Rainbow Cotton. This includes updated graphics & sound, an English localization, subtitles, widescreen resolution, full HD, a 2-player mode, lock-on targeting, an updated user interface, and rumble + speaker support.

You can watch this video below:

Original Story [Thu 14th Sep, 2023 10:35 BST]: As spotted by Gematsu, it appears the Dreamcast rail shooter Rainbow Cotton is finally getting a Western launch, with ININ Games announcing it will release a remake of the original in Spring 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Rainbow Cotton came out exclusively in Japan for the Sega Dreamcast back in 2000 and was the fifth game in the Cotton series and the first 3D entry. It is a rail shooter similar to Panorama Cotton and follows the young witch Cotton as she confronts the wicked demon Tweed and his legion of followers to get back a legendary stolen candy for the queen of Fairy Country.

The original game was fan-translated into English back in 2021, but now players will be able to get their hands on an official remake of the title for modern machines.

According to ININ Games (via Gematsu), this remaster will come with a retro mode that aims to replicate the original Dreamcast experience as closely as possible, enhanced controls (such as revamped snap-back and lock-on features), various graphical enhancements, and a full English localization.

You can watch the trailer below: