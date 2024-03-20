When you've been making games for as long as Shigeru Miyamoto, it stands to reason that you'll occasionally produce a bum note – which is nothing to be ashamed of when you consider how many truly amazing games the Japanese designer has been responsible for over the decades.

But what game from his past does Miyamoto consider to be "bad"? This was a topic that that came up when games journalist Stephen Totilo was interviewing him back in 2013, around the same time that Pikmin 3 hit the Wii U.

Speaking to former Nintendo staffers Kit and Krysta, Totilo explains that when he asked Miyamoto if he had ever made a bad game, the Zelda and Mario creator confirmed that he feels the Famicom Disk System version of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link was one of his biggest regrets.

Before the Zelda II defence brigade rises up, it's worth noting that the Japan-only Famicom Disk System version of the game is a slightly different beast to the NES edition that the rest of the world got. A bolt-on drive for the existing Famicom console, it was designed to offer cheaper media at a time when the memory chips that went inside cartridges were still costly.

The issue is that the Famicom Disk System version was saddled with long load times, something Miyamoto wasn't happy with.

Given that Zelda II still has a lot of fans, that's a pretty good title to have as your 'worst' game.