Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore has been dubbed as the spiritual successor to the Philips CD-i Zelda games by its developers, so it's only fitting that it gets a controller to match.
Released by Limited Run Games in physical form, the title will ship in two versions – Standard and Collector's – and will be joined by a selection of related merchandise, including a replica of the original, godawful CD-i controller (not the revised, joypad-style one, which was actually half-decent).
This isn't just a prop, either – it will work with the PC and Switch versions of the game, as the title supports a 'classic controls' mode for the peripheral. You can get that whole 1993 experience!
Here's what comes in Arzette's two editions:
Standard Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5 & Xbox):
- Physical copy of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Manual
Collector’s Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5 & Xbox):
- Physical copy of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Manual
- World map illustrated by Rob Dunlavey
- Original soundtrack on CD composed by Jake “Button Masher” Silverman
- Retro-style CD jewel case with slipcover
- Enamel pin
- Shopkeeper acrylic standee
- Retro-style slipcover for game case
- Art book
- Features art and insight from developer Seth Fulkerson, John Linneman, Jeffrey Rath and Rob Dunlavey
- Premium Collector’s Edition box with gold foil slipcover
Also on offer are a T-shirt and a 2LP original soundtrack from Jake “Button Masher” Silverman on pink vinyl. Pink CD-i controllers will be available exclusively as an add-on to the Arzette Collector’s Edition.
Pre-orders for the physical editions of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore open on February 2nd and end March 17th. The game launches on February 14th.