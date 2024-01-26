Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore has been dubbed as the spiritual successor to the Philips CD-i Zelda games by its developers, so it's only fitting that it gets a controller to match.

Released by Limited Run Games in physical form, the title will ship in two versions – Standard and Collector's – and will be joined by a selection of related merchandise, including a replica of the original, godawful CD-i controller (not the revised, joypad-style one, which was actually half-decent).

This isn't just a prop, either – it will work with the PC and Switch versions of the game, as the title supports a 'classic controls' mode for the peripheral. You can get that whole 1993 experience!

Here's what comes in Arzette's two editions:

Standard Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5 & Xbox):

Physical copy of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Manual

Collector’s Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5 & Xbox):

Physical copy of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Manual

World map illustrated by Rob Dunlavey

Original soundtrack on CD composed by Jake “Button Masher” Silverman

Retro-style CD jewel case with slipcover

Enamel pin

Shopkeeper acrylic standee

Retro-style slipcover for game case

Art book

Features art and insight from developer Seth Fulkerson, John Linneman, Jeffrey Rath and Rob Dunlavey

Premium Collector’s Edition box with gold foil slipcover

Also on offer are a T-shirt and a 2LP original soundtrack from Jake “Button Masher” Silverman on pink vinyl. Pink CD-i controllers will be available exclusively as an add-on to the Arzette Collector’s Edition.

Pre-orders for the physical editions of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore open on February 2nd and end March 17th. The game launches on February 14th.