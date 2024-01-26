Arzette: The Jewel Of Faramore Controller
Image: Limited Run Games

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore has been dubbed as the spiritual successor to the Philips CD-i Zelda games by its developers, so it's only fitting that it gets a controller to match.

Released by Limited Run Games in physical form, the title will ship in two versions – Standard and Collector's – and will be joined by a selection of related merchandise, including a replica of the original, godawful CD-i controller (not the revised, joypad-style one, which was actually half-decent).

This isn't just a prop, either – it will work with the PC and Switch versions of the game, as the title supports a 'classic controls' mode for the peripheral. You can get that whole 1993 experience!

Here's what comes in Arzette's two editions:

Standard Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5 & Xbox):

  • Physical copy of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
  • Manual

Collector’s Edition (Switch, PS4, PS5 & Xbox):

  • Physical copy of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
  • Manual
  • World map illustrated by Rob Dunlavey
  • Original soundtrack on CD composed by Jake “Button Masher” Silverman
  • Retro-style CD jewel case with slipcover
  • Enamel pin
  • Shopkeeper acrylic standee
  • Retro-style slipcover for game case
  • Art book
  • Features art and insight from developer Seth Fulkerson, John Linneman, Jeffrey Rath and Rob Dunlavey
  • Premium Collector’s Edition box with gold foil slipcover
Also on offer are a T-shirt and a 2LP original soundtrack from Jake “Button Masher” Silverman on pink vinyl. Pink CD-i controllers will be available exclusively as an add-on to the Arzette Collector’s Edition.

Pre-orders for the physical editions of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore open on February 2nd and end March 17th. The game launches on February 14th.