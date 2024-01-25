Update [Thu 25th Jan, 2024 17:25 GMT]: Berserk Boy finally has a release date and a new trailer. The game will arrive on March 6th, 2024 on Steam & Nintendo Switch, with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions arriving at a later date.

You can watch the new release date trailer below:

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Original Story [Wed 3rd Aug, 2022 13:00 GMT]: Retro-inspired platformers are a dime-a-dozen, which makes it super easy to be cynical whenever someone comes along and tells you there's one worth adding to your wishlist. But we can say with almost 99.9 percent certainty that Berserk Boy is one of the games you'll want to make the exception for.

The game is a pixel-platformer, in the vein of Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man, that puts a satisfying emphasis on dashing, blasting, and slamming through the hordes of enemies that get in your way. But it's not just this sweet movement tech that has got us excited either, with Berserk Boy also boasting some truly stunning pixel art and animations, which the developer has been showcasing over on the game's Twitter page, in addition to music from the Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes.

In Berserk Boy, you play as a young character named Kei, who is transformed by a set of mysterious orbs into a powerful superhero. As the evil Dr. Genos and his evil minions terrorize the people of Earth, it's down to you and a group of freedom fighters called The Resistance to stop the professor's evil plans and save the world.

The game is scheduled to come to Steam and various other platforms, like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. Currently, there's only a rough release date (Q4 2022), but in the meantime, you can try the new demo out for yourself over on Steam or watch the trailer below: