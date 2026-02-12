Hyperkin has revealed that its delayed handheld Genesis / Mega Drive, the Mega95, is getting closer to release.

The device – which plays original cartridges and can be plugged into your TV for big-screen play – was revealed at the start of 2024. Hyperkin recently admitted it had hit a snag in development, leading to a sizeable delay.

However, the company has revealed that, "after a lot of testing, iteration, and late-night problem solving, we believe we’ve found a solution to the obstacles that were holding Mega95 back. Things are finally moving in the right direction, and we’re nearing the next big milestone."





Hyperkin says the next step is getting the device into the hands of "trusted retro specialists in the community" to ensure it's up to scratch. "These are people who know the hardware, know the games, and won’t sugarcoat feedback. Their hands-on impressions will help us validate performance, catch any remaining issues, and make final refinements before we move into mass production," adds the firm.

"We know the wait has been long, and we don’t take that lightly," Hyperkin says. "Our goal has always been to make sure Mega95 launches the right way, not rushed, not compromised, but worthy of your collection and the games it’s meant to play. More updates soon. We’re getting close."