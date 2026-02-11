While Nintendo and Sega have long since kissed and made up following a bloody hardware war in the 1990s, the Kyoto company is still actively at odds with Sony, the maker of the PlayStation – a console that very nearly played SNES games.

With that in mind, the notion of Mario being on a PS2 is pretty mind-boggling, but modder Carl Does Tech Things has made it happen – all with the help of a PS2 recompilation of Super Mario 64 and a Raspberry Pi Pico.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, Carl manages to get an N64 and PS2 talking to one another, allowing co-operative play across the two consoles.

The video embedded above explains how the whole insane process works, and is well worth a watch. What a time to be alive! What's next, cats and dogs living together?