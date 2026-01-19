A new PC port of Super Mario 64 has just been released, giving players another way to experience the classic N64 title, with features that were not originally available in the console version.

The port of the game, which is being dubbed Ghostship, is the work of Harbour Masters (the group involved in releasing PC ports of Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time), and was primarily developed by the game developer Lywx.

It was revealed in a Harbour Masters' presentation over the weekend and is the latest in a long line of ways to play the N64 classic on PC, following an earlier fanmade Direct-X 12 port from May 2020 (which Nintendo tried to scrub from the internet) and 2021's Super Mario 64 Plus (a fork of the 2020 project focusing on on QoL improvements and customizability).

It features support for 60+ FPS and custom textures and also comes with the advantage of being much easier to install than the previous versions online, with players simply having to run Ghostship.exe and provide a Japanese or US ROM of the game, rather than having to build the game manually.

You can check out the GitHub page here, where you'll find instructions on how to get it run. Versions for Windows and Mac are now available, with a Linux version expected to arrive soon.