The N64 classic Mario Kart 64 has been successfully ported to PC under the title SpaghettiKart.

This port is the work of Harbour Masters / Ship of Harkinian, and has only been possible thanks to the hard work of a large team of individuals.

SpaghettiKart has been made possible by the recent reverse engineering of Mario Kart 64, but it doesn't contain any of the original code; the user has to supply the original ROM for it to work.

"This project is still a work-in-progress and has a rare crash for a small minority of users," says the Harbour Masters team. "Custom track import works; however, all features are not yet supported.

"We would like to thank the tool developers, decompers, compiler researchers, decomp.me, torch, n64split, splat, game researchers, and a special thanks to the OverKart 64 community. This project garnered a vast number of contributors, as such we cannot list them all here, however, a big thank you to all involved and anyone who contributed over the years. Our sincerest of apologies if we left anyone out!"

You can download SpaghettiKart here.