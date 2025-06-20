Back in 1989, the Oliver Twins released Fast Food, a Dizzy-themed take on Pac-Man's maze-based action—and the game is now getting an unofficial sequel for the Amiga, thanks to developer AcidBottle and BitmapSoft.

Built using the Scorpion Engine, Fast Food 2 will offer 25 levels, split into five different zones. It will offer three difficult settings, multiple audio tracks and the ability to save high scores.

"Fast Food 2 Amiga, created using the Scorpion Engine, is based on the original Fast Food, originally created by the Oliver Twins for CodeMasters in 1989," reads the project's site. "You play as Dizzy, fresh from his latest adventures. Now he is feeling particularly hungry and has the task of chasing down and scoffing as many pizza, burgers and fizzy drinks as he can. As you progress, avoid the slimes that will often chase you around, some are faster than others!"

BitmapSoft has offered a deluxe edition for the Amiga, which comes in a "glossy big box" and features a full-colour instruction booklet, single-sided A4 poster and a "surprise secret gift." Sadly, this edition has now completely sold out, but you can still get the digital download here.