Games That Weren't, the incredible online resource for lost and cancelled games, shared the news earlier today that it has recovered a missing Amiga port of Codemasters' side-scrolling platformer Stuntman Seymour. And better yet, it has made the files for the port available online, should you want to check it out for yourself.

Stuntman Seymour, in case you've never heard of it, was originally released on the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC in 1992 and was developed by the company Reflective Designs and published by Codemasters. An Amiga version of the game was in development between 1992 to 1993 and was pretty much finished. However, it was ultimately never released and has pretty much been missing ever since its cancellation.

That would typically be where a story like this ends — with the game simply being lost to time — but Games That Weren't recently went to the effort of recovering the disk containing this lost version of the game from its original developer Ashley Hogg, and has now made it available publicly.

Our first Christmas update kicks off with the recovery of an #Amiga Codemasters platformer that's been lost for 30 years. #GTW is proud to present the full game of Stuntman Seymour, thanks to Ashley Hogg. We hope you enjoy it, and more to come tomorrow! December 21, 2023

According to Hogg, speaking to Games That Weren't, there are two possible reasons why Codemasters never released it despite the game seemingly being done. The first of these is that Codemasters was transitioning away from PC titles at the time to switch to console publishing, while the other is that it might have been scrapped for not adhering to a new set of guidelines the publisher was implementing internally.

If you fancy reading the full article and we recommend you do, you can find it here. You'll also be able to locate a download link on the same page, containing both a .RAW file and an ADF (supplied by the user Galahad).