An enhanced version of the Neo Geo vertically-scrolling shoot 'em up Fast Striker is set to be released on Nintendo Switch later this month.

Fast Striker EX (as the new release is being called) will be published on June 26th, 2025 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and will reportedly be the first port based on the Neo Geo MVS original with "all graphics and animations intact".

This new version of the game will also feature a bunch of bonus tweaks and improvements over the original, introducing hundreds of small fixes, as well as a series of "32-bit style" graphical updates and additional background layers to improve the player's immersion. That's in addition to a new full autofire option, a stage and boss select for training, and "normalized diagonal player movement", among other changes.

It is currently available to wishlist on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and is expected to cost $14.95 upon release.

Initially launched 15 years ago, in 2010, Fast Striker was developed by the German company NGDev (a studio founded by the brothers René Hellwig and Timm Hellwig) and took place in a science fiction setting, with players piloting a spacecraft through six increasingly difficult levels across 4 game modes.

In the past, it has been ported to various other gaming platforms, including Sega Dreamcast, iOS, PS Vita, and PS4. This, however, will mark the game's debut on a Nintendo platform.

Here's an outline of what you can expect, according to the developer:

- 6 Stages

- 4 Game modes: Novice/Original/Maniac/Omake

- Elaborate scoring systems

- 40+ Fully animated CGI enemies

- 7+ Huge fully animated boss enemies

- 3D scrolling CGI backgrounds

- Constant 60 fps

- Difficulty rank system

Here are some screenshots: