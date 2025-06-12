The PlayStation 2 shoot 'em up Triggerheart Exelica Enhanced is coming to PC (via Steam) later this year, Cosmo Machia has announced.

Developed as an enhanced version of the 2006 arcade game, the game was released on the PlayStation console in 2009, bringing with it a bunch of improvements over the original game, such as the introduction of a new playable character (Faintear Original), various gameplay tweaks, a bunch of new cutscenes, and a new theme song performed by the Japanese singer Ayane named "Gravity Error".

Cosmo Machia reissued for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year in Japan on April 24th, and is also planning to release the game in the West at some point in the fiscal year 2025. However, now it has appears that Nintendo Switch players won't be the only ones to be able to get their hands on the new reissue, with those who play on PC having the opportunity to play the game too.

This version will be released in July, and is slated to come with Japanese and English for the subtitles and interface.

You can wishlist the game here.