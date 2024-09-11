Cosmo Machia has announced via a new trailer that the expanded version of the arcade shoot 'em up TriggerHeart Exelica, Triggerheart Exelica Enhanced, will be coming to Switch in Japan in early 2025 (thanks Gematsu for the spot!).

Cosmo Machia previously reissued the original 2006 arcade game on Nintendo Switch in Japan back in December 2023, before releasing it on PC and in other parts of the world earlier this year.

Now, though, it appears that the company also plans on bringing the 2009 enhanced PS2 port to the Nintendo machine as well.

This version of the game comes with a bunch of improvements over the original game, such as the introduction of a new playable character named Faintear (Original), tweaks to existing characters, the incorporation of various CG cutscenes from the animation company P.A. Works, and a newly recorded opening theme from the Japanese singer Ayane named "Gravity Error".

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will make its debut as a playable demo at Tokyo Game Show 2024, which is taking place at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan between September 26th to September 29th.

No official announcement has been made about a Western release just yet, with Cosmio Machia simply stating below the trailer that the "Rating is pending, so it is currently only available in the Japan region."