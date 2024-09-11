Hamster Corporation — the company behind Arcade Archives — has announced a new sale lasting until September 25th in Japan, which features a 30% reduction to the price of 10 classic Taito arcade games.

The news was shared by several Japanese outlets earlier today like Famitsu and ASCII Japan, with the list of games being revealed as:

However, it seems that this offer will also apply to some storefronts outside of the country too. This includes the Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK where the price of each title has been decreased to just £4.40 from £6.29, and the UK PlayStation store where nine of the games now cost £4.05 instead of their original price of £5.79 (note: Alpine Ski isn't included here as it was never released in the UK on PlayStation 4).

Elsewhere, we've also found reductions in the price of several of these games across the US and Canadian PlayStation stores (which will last until September 26th), but bizarrely, Gun Frontier seems to be excluded from the deal at the moment and remains at full price.

If you've been meaning to pick up some of these titles, now might be the perfect opportunity time to check out your regional store to see whether you can snag a few of these arcade gems at a slightly reduced cost before the offer ends.