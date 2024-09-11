Namco's 1985 tank game VS. Battle City has been revealed as this week's Arcade Archives release (as reported by Famitsu).

It will arrive on Nintendo Switch & PS4 in Japan on September 12th, with the game expected to launch on some digital storefronts in the West shortly after.

VS. Battle City is an arcade conversion of Namco-developed Famicom title Battle City for Nintendo's arcade VS. System, which itself was a revised port of the 1980 arcade game Tank Battalion introducing co-op, a basic level editor, and a higher framerate. The VS. System version removes the game's level editor but is essentially pretty similar to the original Famicom port beyond that, with the goal again being to guide a tank around a maze and destroy the other enemy vehicles to advance.

As you may already know if you've been keeping track of these things, Tank Battalion was previously released on Arcade Archives back in March of this year, while its 1991 arcade follow-up Tank Force was published on Switch & PS4 last year.

This release, therefore, marks an opportunity to complete your collection, reuniting all three arcade games on a single console.