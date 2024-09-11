Bitmap Books has revealed that it is publishing the English version of Robert Bannert, Thomas Nickel and Martin Nagel's Unofficial GBA Pixel Art book, which was previously published in Germany by Elektrospieler.

Highlighting over 240 classic GBA games, the book will feature the likes of Fire Emblem, The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, Advance Wars, Final Fantasy Tactics, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Metroid Fusion, Gunstar Super Heroes and Mother 3.

"The book, which has been meticulously translated from the German original, features a bounty of articles that delve deep into the GBA’s magnificent game portfolio," says the official description on Bitmap Books' website. "It also brings together almost 4,000 screenshots from the games included, each of which has been specially composed and captured for this book. They are presented across 300 pages along with pixel art cut-outs, sprite work, vast montages, and immense level maps."

Some images of the original German copy are below:

Bitmap Books and Elektrospieler previously collaborated on The SNES Pixel Book. "With the two publishers working together once more, you can also expect ambitious, eye-catching design, high-quality printing on heavy gloss paper, and a sturdy, beautiful slipcase to protect the book," adds Bitmap Books.

The release date is 11th Nov 2024, and the book will cost £29.99. You can sign up to be notified when pre-orders are live here.