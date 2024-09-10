Analogue has produced a series of different Pocket variants and is about to launch some more – this time based on the iconic colours the Game Boy Color was sold in.

The colours are Kiwi, Teal, Grape, Berry, Dandelion and Gold. The systems will cost $249.99 each and go on sale on September 12th; they will ship within 48 hours.

As ever, these will be available in limited quantities – but Analogue has said that it is aiming to ensure that the standard version of the Analogue Pocket remains in stock "steadily as possible."

Previously, Analogue has released special editions of the Pocket in glow-in-the-dark, Game Boy, transparent and all-metal designs.

Analogue also reveals that a significant OS update will be issued on the 12th.