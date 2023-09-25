The Analogue Pocket has become one of the most desirable retro gaming systems of the past few years, offering the ability to play both physical cartridges and ROMs via its OpenFPGA functionality.

Analogue initially released the handheld in black and white, but it recently announced a special glow-in-the-dark variant, which predictably sold out very quickly.

The company has today announced that it is releasing more limited edition variants of the handheld, this time in transparent plastic. Again, as was the case with the glow-in-the-dark version, these are only going to be available in limited quantities, and will never be produced again after this initial batch.

Seven colours will be available: Clear, Smoke, Red, Blue, Orange, Green and Purple. All will retail for $249.99, with orders opening on September 29th at 8 a.m. PDT. Orders are expected to ship in two weeks.

We reviewed the original Analogue Pocket back in 2021, giving it a glowing 9/10. It has since received a flood of OpenFPGA cores which enable it to play SNES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and even arcade games.