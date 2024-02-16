The Analogue Pocket is a high-end handheld retro gaming system that uses FPGA technology to replicate the performance of classic gaming platforms on a hardware (rather than software) level, which means it's incredibly accurate. The machine runs physical cartridges for systems like the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and (with optional adapters) Game Gear, Lynx and Neo Geo Pocket.
Being able to breathe new life into your old cartridges is wonderful, but one of the most exciting developments with the Analogue Pocket is the fact that it is now open to FPGA developers.
Since the update went live, we've seen a flood of FPGA cores being ported over the Pocket, and we've outlined them below – along with where you can download them. These cores run using the Pocket's openFPGA system, and do not require original media - you can run ROMs directly from the MicroSD card.