All Analogue Pocket openFPGA Cores
The Analogue Pocket is a high-end handheld retro gaming system that uses FPGA technology to replicate the performance of classic gaming platforms on a hardware (rather than software) level, which means it's incredibly accurate. The machine runs physical cartridges for systems like the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and (with optional adapters) Game Gear, Lynx and Neo Geo Pocket.

Being able to breathe new life into your old cartridges is wonderful, but one of the most exciting developments with the Analogue Pocket is the fact that it is now open to FPGA developers.

Since the update went live, we've seen a flood of FPGA cores being ported over the Pocket, and we've outlined them below – along with where you can download them. These cores run using the Pocket's openFPGA system, and do not require original media - you can run ROMs directly from the MicroSD card.

Be aware that many of these cores are still in active development and may not function 100% as expected. It's also worth noting that, at present, openFPGA cores do not function entirely the same as the built-in cores.

Automatic Analogue Pocket Update Tools

You can update your Analogue Pocket manually by downloading the cores yourself, but it's much easier to use one of the tools listed below.

If you're running the updater from your SD card, you can save time (and avoid having to remove the card constantly) by simply connecting your Pocket via USB. You'll need to enable access by going to Tools > Developer and enable 'USB SD Access'.

Matt Pannella's Updater Utility

Keeping all of those openFPGA cores updated can be a bit of a chore, but thankfully developer Matt Pannella has created the Pocket Updater Utility, which allows you to update them all in one click. You can download it here.

To use it:

  • Download the auto_update.json file and executable for your os (Mac or Windows) and put both files on your SD card (the directory doesn't matter). The included json file has every core currently available in it, but you can edit it to remove stuff you don't want (as well as add new ones as they are made available)
  • Once the 2 files are in the folder, all you have to do is run 'pocket_updater'
  • It will attempt to compare the version of each core you have installed to the version on github, and download if a newer one is available (if it's unable to figure out the version of either, it will just download anyway to be safe)

Neil Morrison's Pocket Sync

If you want something a little more granular and fancy-looking than the Auto Update Script listed above, you can try out Neil Morrison's Pocket Sync application for Windows / Mac / Linux.

This is a GUI which allows you to:

  • Browse & install cores
  • Export corrected & upscaled screenshots
  • Backup & restore save files
  • Quick links to open game file folders
  • Browse & manage (bulk delete) save states

RetroDriven's Pocket Updater

RetroDriven's Pocket Updater is a free Windows-based application which will automatically update openFPGA Cores, Pocket Firmware, BIOS files and Arcade ROMS. You can run it directly from your Pocket's SD card.

You can grab it here.

Analogue Pocket openFPGA Home Console Cores

The Analogue Pocket is currently capable of replicating the performance of some of the greatest consoles of all time, including the NES, SNES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and Atari 2600.

System Manufacturer Release Year Developer Download Link
NES Nintendo 1983 (Japan), 1985 (North America) agg23 GitHub
NES Nintendo 1983 (Japan), 1985 (North America) spiritualized1997 GitHub
SNES Nintendo 1990 (Japan) agg23 GitHub
Super Game Boy Nintendo 1994 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Sega 1988 (Japan) Eric Lewis GitHub
Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Sega 1988 (Japan) spiritualized1997 GitHub
Neo Geo SNK 1990 Mazamars312 GitHub
Sega SG-1000 Sega 1983 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Master System Sega 1986 spiritualized1997 GitHub
PC Engine / TurboGrafx-16 / SuperGrafx NEC / Hudson 1987 (Japan) agg23 GitHub
PC Engine CD / TurboGrafx-16 CD NEC / Hudson 1988 GitHub
Intellivision Mattel 1979 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Video Technology CreatiVision VTech 1981 spiritualized1997 GitHub
ColecoVision Coleco 1982 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Fairchild Channel F Fairchild Camera and Instrument 1976 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Atari 7800 ProSystem Atari 1986 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Atari VCS / 2600 Atari 1977 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Arcadia 2001 Emerson Radio 1982 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Magnavox Odyssey 2 Magnavox 1978 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Entex Adventure Vision Entex Industries 1982 spiritualized1997 GitHub

Analogue Pocket openFPGA Handheld Cores

Given that it's a handheld, the Analogue Pocket is the perfect system when it comes to hosting titles for the Game Boy, Game Gear, GBA and WonderSwan.

System Manufacturer Release Year Developer Download Link
Game Boy / Game Boy Color Nintendo 1989 (Game Boy) spiritualized1997 GitHub
Game Boy / Game Boy Color Nintendo 1989 (Game Boy) budude2 GitHub
Game Boy Advance Nintendo 2001 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Game Gear Sega 1990 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Arduboy Kevin Bates 2015 agg23 GitHub
Supervision Watara / Quickshot 1992 OpenGateware GitHub
Supervision Watara / Quickshot 1992 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Pokémon Mini Nintendo 2001 agg23 GitHub
Mega Duck / Cougar Boy Creatronic / Welback Holdings 1993 spiritualized1997 GitHub
GameKing Timetop 2003 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Gamate Bit Corp / Cheetah 1990 spiritualized1997 GitHub
WonderSwan / WonderSwan Color Bandai 1999 agg23 GitHub
Tamagotchi Bandai 1996 (Japan) agg23 GitHub
Game & Watch Nintendo 1980 agg23 GitHub
Neo Geo Pocket / Neo Geo Pocket Color SNK 1998 JOTEGO GitHub

Analogue Pocket openFPGA Computer Cores

It may be lacking a keyboard, but that doesn't mean you can't run computer FPGA cores on the Analogue Pocket.

System Manufacturer Release Year Developer Download Link
Amiga 500 Commodore 1987 Mazamars312 GitHub
VideoBrain Family Computer Umtech Incorporated 1977 spiritualized1997 GitHub
Studio 2 spiritualized1997 GitHub

Analogue Pocket openFPGA Arcade Cores

Perhaps the most active area of FPGA development relates to classic coin-op games from the likes of Sega, Capcom, Taito, Konami and more. More and more titles are being added each month, so keep checking back.

TitleYearPublisherDeveloperFPGA Core AuthorFPGA Core Download
1941: Counter Attack1990CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
19421984CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
1944: The Loop Master2000CapcomRaizingJOTEGOgithub.com
19XX: The War Against Destiny1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Adventure Quiz: Capcom World1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Adventure Quiz: Capcom World 21992CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Alien Syndrome1987SEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Alien vs. Predator1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Aliens1990KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Alpha Mission1985SNKSNKRndMnkIIIgithub.com
Alpine Ski1982TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Altered Beast1988SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Armed Police Batrider1998EightingRaizingPramod Somashekargithub.com
Armored Warriors1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Asteroids1979AtariAtariEric Lewisgithub.com
Asteroids Deluxe1981AtariAtariobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Atomic Runner Chelnov1988Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Aurail1990SEGAWestoneJOTEGOgithub.com
Bandit1989Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Bank Panic1984SEGASEGAOpenGatewaregithub.com
Battle Bakraid1999EightingRaizingPramod Somashekargithub.com
Battle Circuit1997CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Battle Garegga1996EightingRaizingPramod Somashekargithub.com
Bay Route1989SEGASunsoftJOTEGOgithub.com
Bio Attack1983TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Birdie Try1988Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Black Tiger1987CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Block Block1991CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Body Slam1986SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Boulder Dash1990Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Bubble Bobble1986TaitoTaitoJOTEGOgithub.com
Bullet1987SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Cadillacs And Dinosaurs1993CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Capcom Sports Club1997CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Captain Commando1991CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Carrier Air Wing1990CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Combat Hawk1987SEGASEGAOpenGatewaregithub.com
Combat School1987KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Congo Bongo1983SEGAIkegami TsushinkiOpenGatewaregithub.com
Contra1987KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams1991SEGASuccessJOTEGOgithub.com
Crime Fighters1989KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Dig Dug1982NamcoNamcoOpenGatewaregithub.com
Dig Dug II1985NamcoNamcoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Dimahoo2000CapcomRaizingJOTEGOgithub.com
Dokaben1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Dominoes1977AtariAtariEric Lewisgithub.com
Donkey Kong1981NintendoNintendoEric Lewisgithub.com
Donkey Kong 31983NintendoNintendoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Donkey Kong Jr.1982NintendoNintendoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Double Dragon1987Technōs JapanTechnōs JapanJOTEGOgithub.com
Double Dragon II: The Revenge1988Technōs JapanTechnōs JapanJOTEGOgithub.com
Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow Over Mystara1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Dungeons & Dragons: Tower of Doom1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Dunk Shot1987SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Dynamite Dux1988SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Dynasty Wars1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
E-SWAT1989SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Eco Fighters1993CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Elevator Action1983TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Excite League1988SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Exed Exes1985CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
F-1 Dream1988CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa2008SEGAM2JOTEGOgithub.com
Final Fight1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Flash Point1989SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Forgotten Worlds1988CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Galaga1981NamcoNamcoOpenGatewaregithub.com
Ganbare! Marine Kun2000CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Gang Busters1988KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Gemini Wing1987TecmoTecmoJoshua Bassett / nullobjectgithub.com
Get Star1986ToaplanToaplanAnton Galegithub.com
Ghosts 'n Goblins1985CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Ghouls 'n Ghosts1988CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Giga Wing1999CapcomTakumiJOTEGOgithub.com
Golden Axe1989SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Green Beret1985KonamiKonamiOpenGatewaregithub.com
Gulun.Pa!1993CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Gun Smoke1985CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Haunted Castle1988KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Heavy Barrel1987Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
High Way Race1983TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Hippodrome1989Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition2003CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Janpai Puzzle Choukou2001CapcomMitchellJOTEGOgithub.com
Jungle King1982TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Jyangokushi Hoah no Saihai1999CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Karnov1987Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Kingdom Grand Prix1994EightingRaizingPramod Somashekargithub.com
Knights of the Round1991CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Konami's Ping Pong1985KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Legendary Wings1986CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Lunar Lander1979AtariAtariEric Lewisgithub.com
M.V.P.1987SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Magic Sword: Heroic Fantasy1990CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Magical Pumpkin: Puroland de Daibouken1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Mappy1983NamcoNamcoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Mario Bros.1983NintendoNintendoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Mars Matrix: Hyper Solid Shooting2000CapcomTakumiJOTEGOgithub.com
Marvel Super Heroes1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter1997CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Marvel vs. Capcom1998CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Mega Man: The Power Battle1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Mega Twins1990CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Mercs1990CapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Midnight Resistance1989Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Mighty! Pang2000CapcomMitchellJOTEGOgithub.com
Mikie1984KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Motos1985NamcoNamcoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Mr. Goemon1986KonamiKonamiOpenGatewaregithub.com
Nemo1990CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Out Run1986SEGASEGA-AM2JOTEGOgithub.com
Pang1989CapcomMitchellJOTEGOgithub.com
Pang! 31995CapcomMitchellJOTEGOgithub.com
Parodius! From Myth to Laughter1990KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Passing Shot1988SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Pipi & Bibi's1991ToaplanToaplanatrac17www.patreon.com
Pirate Pete1982TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Pirate Ship Higemaru1984CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Pnickles1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Pokonyan! Balloon1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Pooyan1982KonamiKonamiOpenGatewaregithub.com
Progear2001CapcomCaveJOTEGOgithub.com
Puzz Loop 22001CapcomMitchellJOTEGOgithub.com
Quartet1986SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Quartet 21986SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Quiz & Dragons: Capcom Quiz Game1992CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Quiz Nanairo Dreams: Nijiiro-chou no Kiseki1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Quiz Tonosama no Yabou 2 Zenkoku-ban1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Radar Scope1980NintendoNintendoEric Lewisgithub.com
Renegade1986Technōs JapanTechnōs JapanJOTEGOgithub.com
Ring of Destruction: Slam Masters 21994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Riot City1991SEGAWestoneJOTEGOgithub.com
Road Fighter1984KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
RoboCop1988Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Rygar1986TecmoTecmoJoshua Bassett / nullobjectgithub.com
RyuKyu1990SEGASuccessJOTEGOgithub.com
Saturday Night Slam Masters1993CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Scramble Formation1986TaitoTaitoJOTEGOgithub.com
Section Z1985CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Shao-Lin's Road1985KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Side Arms1986CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Silkworm1988TecmoTecmoJoshua Bassett / nullobjectgithub.com
Slap Fight1986ToaplanToaplanAnton Galegithub.com
Sly Spy1989Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Sonic Boom1987SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Sorcer Striker1993EightingRaizingPramod Somashekargithub.com
Space Cruiser1981TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Space Race1973AtariAtariEric Lewisgithub.com
Space Seeker1981TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Splatterhouse1988NamcoNamcoJOTEGOgithub.com
Street FighterCapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter Alpha 21996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter Alpha 31998CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter Alpha: Warrior's Dreams1995CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting1992CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter II: Champion Edition1992CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior1991CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Street Fighter Zero 2 Alpha1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Strider1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Sukeban Jensi Ryuko1989SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Super Breakout1978AtariAtariEric Lewisgithub.com
Super Contra1988KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix1997CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Super League1987SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Super Pang1990CapcomMitchellJOTEGOgithub.com
Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles1989KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
The Final Round1988KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
The King of Dragons1991CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
The Punisher1993CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
The Simpsons1991KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Three Wonders1991CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Thunder Cross1988KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Tiger Road1987CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Tiger-Heli1985ToaplanToaplanAnton Galegithub.com
Time Scanner1987SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Time Tunnel1982TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Toryumon1995JAMPSEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
Tower of Druaga1984NamcoNamcoobsidian-dot-devgithub.com
Track & Field1983KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com
Trojan1986CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Truxton 21992ToaplanToaplanatrac17www.patreon.com
U.N. Squadron1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge1997CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Vampire Savoir: The Lord of Vampire1997CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Varth: Operation Thunderstorm1992CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Vigilante1988IremIremJOTEGOgithub.com
Vulgus1984CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Warriors of Fate1992CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Water Ski1983TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Wild Western1982TaitoTaitoAnton Galegithub.com
Willow1989CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair1988SEGAWestoneJOTEGOgithub.com
Wonder Planet1987Data EastData EastJOTEGOgithub.com
Wrestle War1989SEGASEGAJOTEGOgithub.com
X-Men vs. Street Fighter1996CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
X-Men: Children of the Atom1994CapcomCapcomJOTEGOgithub.com
Xevious1982NamcoNamcoOpenGatewaregithub.com
Yie Ar Kung-Fu1984KonamiKonamiJOTEGOgithub.com

Analogue Pocket openFPGA Ports

Flappy Bird

Spacewar!