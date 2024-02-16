Be aware that many of these cores are still in active development and may not function 100% as expected. It's also worth noting that, at present, openFPGA cores do not function entirely the same as the built-in cores.

You can update your Analogue Pocket manually by downloading the cores yourself, but it's much easier to use one of the tools listed below.

If you're running the updater from your SD card, you can save time (and avoid having to remove the card constantly) by simply connecting your Pocket via USB. You'll need to enable access by going to Tools > Developer and enable 'USB SD Access'.

Keeping all of those openFPGA cores updated can be a bit of a chore, but thankfully developer Matt Pannella has created the Pocket Updater Utility, which allows you to update them all in one click. You can download it here.

To use it:

Download the auto_update.json file and executable for your os (Mac or Windows) and put both files on your SD card (the directory doesn't matter). The included json file has every core currently available in it, but you can edit it to remove stuff you don't want (as well as add new ones as they are made available)

Once the 2 files are in the folder, all you have to do is run 'pocket_updater'

It will attempt to compare the version of each core you have installed to the version on github, and download if a newer one is available (if it's unable to figure out the version of either, it will just download anyway to be safe)

Neil Morrison's Pocket Sync

If you want something a little more granular and fancy-looking than the Auto Update Script listed above, you can try out Neil Morrison's Pocket Sync application for Windows / Mac / Linux.

This is a GUI which allows you to:

Browse & install cores

Export corrected & upscaled screenshots

Backup & restore save files

Quick links to open game file folders

Browse & manage (bulk delete) save states

RetroDriven's Pocket Updater is a free Windows-based application which will automatically update openFPGA Cores, Pocket Firmware, BIOS files and Arcade ROMS. You can run it directly from your Pocket's SD card.

You can grab it here.

Analogue Pocket openFPGA Home Console Cores

The Analogue Pocket is currently capable of replicating the performance of some of the greatest consoles of all time, including the NES, SNES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and Atari 2600.