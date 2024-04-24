Capcom and SNK went toe-to-toe during much of the '90s, each trying to outperform the other in the realm of one-on-one brawlers.

While the former found global fame via its Street Fighter series, the latter hit back in 1994 with The King of Fighters, a team-based and deeply technical rival which, at one point, was comfortably the most popular example of the genre in Japanese arcades.

Since King of Fighters '94 appeared, we've seen numerous sequels (at one point, they were a yearly occurrence) as well as spin-off releases and collections. But which King of Fighters game is the absolute pinnacle of the franchise? We asked you, our dear readers, to cast your votes, and the list below is based on those very same votes.

Don't agree with the running order? Then get voting, as you can still impact the ranking of this dynamic list!

23. The King of Fighters: Kyo (PS1)









An RPG-like visual novel spin-off from the main King of Fighters series, King of Fighters: Kyo was never released outside of Japan and is rather hard to play unless you understand Japanese. Nonetheless, it's interesting as it introduces several characters which aren't seen anywhere else in the franchise, including Kyo's mother, girlfriend and cousin (that's three different people, before you get any funny ideas). Combat takes place in a turn-based format, with animations being lifted from the games. It's a unique concept, for sure, but not an essential purchase by any means. An unofficial Spanish translation was released in 2013 if that's any help to you.

20. The King Of Fighters XII (PS3)













King of Fighters XII abandons Sammy's Atomiswave arcade system and uses the powerful Taito Type X2 board. It also jettisons the Tactical Shift System 'tag' mechanic, stripping away one of the major innovations of the franchise up to this point. However, King of Fighters XII does have some new tricks up its sleeve. Critical Counters can turn the tide of a match, while Guard Attacks allow characters to counter incoming blows when used correctly. Like fellow SNK series Samurai Shodown, this entry also features a 'clash' mechanic; should both fighters land an attack at the exact same time, they are blown backwards without taking damage. Home ports for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 arrived in 2009.

19. The King of Fighters: Maximum Impact (PS2)











Just like its rival Capcom, SNK struggled to transition its famous fighting franchise to the world of 3D. Here, players can shift their fighter in 3D space, but the visuals aren't quite up to the sumptuous standard of the best 2D games of the same era, making the whole thing look a bit clunky. Developed by Noise Factory, King of Fighters: Maximum Impact (also known as KOF: Maximum Impact) has a story mode which removes the team-based system and is instead focused on a single character each time around. There's still a half-decent game hidden away here (and newcomer Lien is easy on the eye) but it's not the finest hour of the series by a long chalk.