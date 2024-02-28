Numskull Quarter Arcades

If you're on the lookout for fantastic retro goodies that'll truly transform your games room, you won't find much better than Numskull Designs' Quarter Arcade series.

These officially licensed arcade replicas allow you to play original arcade ROMs from the comfort of your own home, all encased within gorgeous 1/4 scale cabinets that aim to truly replicate the original arcade models you'll remember so fondly. They're powered by USB, save your high scores, and some even allow you to plug in multiple USB controllers for more comfortable multiplayer fun.

Below, we've rounded up all available cabinets, providing details on each as well as links to buy them!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Quarter Arcades

Space Invaders

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Take a trip back in time and relive the halcyon days of the arcades with Taito’s seminal coin-op classic, Space Invaders – brought to you by Numskull Designs as an authentic, carefully engineered replica! The only difference between this fully playable, extremely realistic arcade cab and the original is that it will conveniently fit into your home or office! A completely new and re-engineered ¼ scale cabinet manufactured in wood to match the original arcades from the 1970s.

Space Invaders Part II

Take a trip back in time and relive the halcyon days of the arcades with the sequel to Taito‘s seminal arcade classic, Space Invaders. Space Invaders Part II is brought to you by Numskull Designs as an authentic, carefully engineered replica! The only difference between this fully playable, extremely realistic arcade cab and the original is that it will conveniently fit into your home or office! A completely new and re-engineered ¼ scale cabinet manufactured in wood to match the original arcades from the 1970s.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Subscribe to Time Extension on

COWABUNGA! Get ready to join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on an epic adventure! The 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game is the ultimate game for any true TMNT fan and Numskull Designs are proud to present it as a fully playable, highly detailed, authentic quarter-scale replica of the original cabinet!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Turtles In Time

Step back in time with the 1991 Turtles in Time arcade game! Join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they travel through time to save the world from their arch-nemesis, Shredder. This classic arcade game boasts stunning graphics and action-packed gameplay that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Numskull Designs are proud to present it as a fully playable, highly detailed, authentic quarter-scale replica of the original cabinet!

Dig Dug

Get ready to dig your way through the ground to eliminate any Pookas and Fygars that get in your way with the most authentic miniature replica of the maze game, Dig Dug! This highly collectible ¼ scale replica has the original arcade ROM, bezels, marquees and artwork as the original 1980s cabinet, ensuring you get the most authentic gaming experience of this iconic game.

Ms. Pac-Man

Experience Ms. Pac-Man how it was meant to be played – on an arcade machine! This is an official, fully playable, accurate 1/4 scale replica of the original Ms. Pac-Man arcade cabinet for you to play or display in your home for the most authentic experience of the classic arcade game available on the market.

Bubble Bobble

This officially licensed, fully playable, authentic ¼ scale arcade replica brings a true arcade classic home, with its real wooden and metal details, original artwork, light-up marquee, genuine arcade joysticks and buttons, and more! The designers at Numskull have worked closely with Taito the create this one of a kind, official miniaturised cabinet, with artwork provided from Taito themselves to provide fans with high quality, iconic collectible to play or display!

[Bubble Bobble – Sold Out] (Search on eBay here)

Pac-Man

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Experience PAC-MAN how it was meant to be played – on an arcade machine! This is an official, fully playable, accurate 1/4 scale replica of the original PAC-MAN arcade cabinet for you to play or display in your home for the most authentic experience of the classic arcade game available on the market.

[Pac-Man – Sold Out] (Search on eBay here)

Pac-Man - 40th Anniversary

To celebrate over 40 years of everyone’s favourite ravenous yellow blob, we’re putting out this exclusive 40th anniversary 1/4 scale replica of the original PAC-MAN arcade cabinet to fulfil all your retro gaming needs! This cabinet is perfect for you to play or display in your home for the most authentic experience of the classic arcade game available on the market.

[Pac-Man 40th Anniversary – Sold Out] (Search on eBay here)

Galaga

Pew, pew! Experience Galaga how it should be played – on an arcade cabinet! This is an official, fully playable, accurate ¼ scale replica of the original Galaga arcade cabinet for you to play at home, in your office, or simply to display with nostalgic joy! This is the most authentic experience of the classic arcade game available.

[Galaga – Sold Out] (Search on eBay here)

Galaxian

Galaxian is a classic shoot 'em up arcade game released in the late 1970s, known for its colorful and challenging gameplay where players control a spaceship to fend off waves of alien invaders.

Quarter Arcade Accessories

USB Hubs (7UP/Pepsi)

Subscribe to Time Extension on

Charge up to five USB devices at once with these powered USB hubs in the style of a 7UP/Pepsi vending machine from the 80s. These retro-inspired quarter scale replicas feature an illuminated front panel and buttons just like the originals, they will even vend miniature drinks cans at the push of a button for that extra dose of nostalgia!

Quarter Arcades USB Controller

The official Quarter Arcades USB Controller takes you back to the golden age of gaming with its retro-inspired design. Has the added bonus of a removable thumbstick giving players the option of using the controller like a joystick or joypad.

Other Accessories

Polybius (Cabinet Charger)

The urban myth of arcade gaming has landed into the world of Quarter Arcades! First making its mysterious appearance in the early 80s, the fabled Polybius arcade machine disappeared without a trace and was speculated by many to have been used as a tool to test and recruit potential soldiers—some even claim it was used to brainwash people! Now we’re bringing our own version of Polybius to life, which comes with 10 USB hubs to power all your other cabinets with screen video and audio! If you’re a total retro nerd, this is one piece of gaming history you need to have in your collection.

[Polybius – Sold Out] (Search on eBay here)

So that's your lot! Let us know if you've decided to treat yourself to any of the cabinets featured above, and remember to keep up to date with all the latest arcade news right here on Time Extension!