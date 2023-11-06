Quarter Arcades will be adding Data East's 1987 arcade title The Real Ghostbusters to its range of 1/4-scale coin-op cabinets, it has been revealed (thanks, Ghostbusters News).

Darren Brown, product manager at Numskull Designs (Quarter Arcades’ parent company), posted the news on the Quarter Arcade Facebook group. "Bustin’ its way onto the 2024/25 schedule – THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS – now CONFIRMED as a QUARTER ARCADE," read the statement.

While the game was loosely based on the Real Ghostbusters cartoon series in the West, in Japan, it was released as Meikyuu Hunter G. Many of the enemies were redrawn, and there were numerous changes to the core gameplay mechanics. Additionally, Ray Parker Jr.'s iconic "Ghostbusters" theme tune was absent.

Activision would port The Real Ghostbusters to the Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Commodore 64, and ZX Spectrum in 1989.