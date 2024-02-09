Update [Fri 9th Feb, 2024 11:45 GMT]: Both 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game and its 1991 sequel, Turtles in Time, are available in order now as part of the Quarter Arcades range.

Original Story [Thu 25th May, 2023 15:00 BST]: Konami's 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game has to rank as one of the best interactive adaptations of the popular franchise – and we're pleased to report that the iconic coin-op is being miniaturised as part of Numskull Designs' Quarter Arcades series, alongside its 1991 sequel, Turtles in Time.

Developed in conjunction with Konami, these two mini-cabs will showcase a new CRT lens for improved authenticity. Elsewhere, the cabinets have been modelled as closely as possible on the original versions – so you get a light-up marquee and controls for four players. There are also USB ports hidden behind the coin slot of each cab, so you can use a compatible controller if the idea of cramming four people around a tiny arcade cabinet doesn't appeal to you.

Numskull has also announced limited edition versions of both cabinets, each signed by Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman. These are limited to 350 units for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 150 units of Turtles in Time.

These cabs also come with a quarter-scale TMNT-branded stool, numbered Certificate of Authenticity and exclusive postcard.

Both of these cabinets will ship in Q3 of this year, so you'll have them in time for Christmas.