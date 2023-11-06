KandoWontu, who created the amazing Star Fox EX Exploration Showcase, has just announced that another Star Fox-related project is about to go live soon [EDIT: it's live!].

Every playthrough will now feature completely randomized levels (aside from the final level which is vanilla based on the course you select). Black Hole and OOTD are disabled for this hack.

As the name suggests, a 'Randomizer' takes elements of a game – such as levels, enemies or difficulty – and applies a random element, resulting in what feels like an entirely new experience.

It won't be the first project of its kind related to the 1993 SNES classic, but given the quality of Star Fox EX, we have very high hopes indeed.