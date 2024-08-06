Retro Gaming Gift Guide

There are some fantastic retro gaming delights headed our way over the next few months and some lovely gift ideas that have just hit the market – if you know where to look!

Below, you'll find a selection of new retro-related goodies that have launched recently or that are now available to pre-order, updated for August 2024, followed by a guide of staple gifts that are always sure to go down a treat with any retro-loving gamer in your life.

So, if you're looking for some retro gift inspiration, unique gaming treats, or just the best presents for gamers, keep on reading!

⭐️ NEW! - Retro Gifts Available To Order Now ⭐️

Let's kick things off with a selection of new products that have either launched over the past few weeks, or are just now up for pre-order and launching in the coming months. We're talking new game releases inspired by the classics, retro merch and collectables, and more!

Hardware » Arcade

Evercade Alpha Street Fighter Bartop Arcade
Evercade Alpha Street Fighter Bartop Arcade28th Nov 2024
Official Taito Elevator Action Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Official Taito Elevator Action Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Official Taito Zoo Keeper Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Official Taito Zoo Keeper Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Evercade Alpha Mega Man Bartop Arcade
Evercade Alpha Mega Man Bartop Arcade28th Nov 2024
Official Taito QIX Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet
Official Taito QIX Quarter Size Arcade Cabinet

Hardware » Retro Consoles

Evercade EXP-R Handheld with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3
Evercade EXP-R Handheld with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 330th Aug 2024
Evercade VS-R Console with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 3
Evercade VS-R Console with Tomb Raider 1, 2 & 330th Aug 2024
IPS 16Bit Pocket MD HD V2
IPS 16Bit Pocket MD HD V2

Hardware » Retro Classics

Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini
Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini

Hardware » Tamagotchi

Tamagotchi Connection Ice Cream
Tamagotchi Connection Ice Cream
Tamagotchi Connection Bubbles
Tamagotchi Connection Bubbles

Games » Switch Games

Final Fantasy VII Remastered (Code in Box)
Final Fantasy VII Remastered (Code in Box)16th Aug 2024
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection - Switch (Code in Box)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection - Switch (Code in Box)
Wingspan: Special Edition
Wingspan: Special Edition27th Sep 2024
IGS Classic Arcade Collection
IGS Classic Arcade Collection8th Aug 2024
Gundam Breaker 4
Gundam Breaker 429th Aug 2024
CATAN Console Edition (Code in box)
CATAN Console Edition (Code in box)23rd Aug 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition24th Sep 2024
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports27th Sep 2024
Monopoly
Monopoly26th Sep 2024
UNO Legacy (Code in Box)
UNO Legacy (Code in Box)10th Sep 2024

Games » PS5 Games

CATAN (PS5)
CATAN (PS5)23rd Aug 2024
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Deluxe Edition (PS5)
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Deluxe Edition (PS5)24th Sep 2024
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports (PS5)
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports (PS5)27th Sep 2024
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS5)
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS5)24th Sep 2024
Wingspan Special Edition (PS5)
Wingspan Special Edition (PS5)27th Sep 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PS5)
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PS5)24th Sep 2024
Monopoly (PS5)
Monopoly (PS5)26th Sep 2024

Games » Evercade Games

Blaze Evercade Thalamus Collection 1
Blaze Evercade Thalamus Collection 130th Aug 2024
Blaze Evercade Tomb Raider Collection 1
Blaze Evercade Tomb Raider Collection 130th Aug 2024

Accessories » Bags

Loungefly TMNT 40th Anniversary Vintage Arcade Mini Backpack
Loungefly TMNT 40th Anniversary Vintage Arcade Mini Backpack

Accessories » Controllers

HORI Fighting Commander OCTA for Windows PC (Street Fighter 6 Cammy Edition)
HORI Fighting Commander OCTA for Windows PC (Street Fighter 6 Cammy Edition)
The Evercade VS-R Wired Controller
The Evercade VS-R Wired Controller30th Aug 2024
HORI Fighting Commander OCTA for Windows PC (Street Fighter 6 Juri Edition)
HORI Fighting Commander OCTA for Windows PC (Street Fighter 6 Juri Edition)

Accessories » Accessories

TATE Grip for the Evercade EXP and EXP-R White
TATE Grip for the Evercade EXP and EXP-R White30th Aug 2024
Compact AC Adapter for Famicom/Super Famicom, Mega Drive, PC Engine
Compact AC Adapter for Famicom/Super Famicom, Mega Drive, PC Engine

Figures

Rouge the Bat TUBBZ
Rouge the Bat TUBBZ
Silver the Hedgehog TUBBZ
Silver the Hedgehog TUBBZ
Metal Gear Solid Limited Edition Set of 3 key cards
Metal Gear Solid Limited Edition Set of 3 key cards
Espio the Chameleon TUBBZ
Espio the Chameleon TUBBZ
Fallout Mini Figures 2-Pack Set F Raider & Vault Boy (Strong) 7 cm (2.7in)
Fallout Mini Figures 2-Pack Set F Raider & Vault Boy (Strong) 7 cm (2.7in)
Fallout Mini Figure Vault Boy Thumbs Up 7 cm (2.7in)
Fallout Mini Figure Vault Boy Thumbs Up 7 cm (2.7in)
Sonic Gift Box Set 4 Figurines
Sonic Gift Box Set 4 Figurines

Pin Badges

Official Sega Chu Chu Rocket Collectors Coin
Official Sega Chu Chu Rocket Collectors Coin
Metal Gear Solid FOXHOUND Limited Edition Pin Badge
Metal Gear Solid FOXHOUND Limited Edition Pin Badge
Metal Gear Solid FOXHOUND Insignia Limited Edition Ingot
Metal Gear Solid FOXHOUND Insignia Limited Edition Ingot
Metal Gear Solid Limited Edition 'Solid Snake' Collectible Coin
Metal Gear Solid Limited Edition 'Solid Snake' Collectible Coin
Official Chao Collectors Coin
Official Chao Collectors Coin

Homeware

Official Like a Dragon & Yakuza Acrylic Perspex Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Official Like a Dragon & Yakuza Acrylic Perspex Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Sonic - The Hedgehog Coin Bank Sonic
Sonic - The Hedgehog Coin Bank Sonic
Official Sonic the Hedgehog ‘Sakura - Shadow the Hedgehog’ Acrylic Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Official Sonic the Hedgehog ‘Sakura - Shadow the Hedgehog’ Acrylic Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Metal Gear Solid Limited Edition Metal Coaster Set
Metal Gear Solid Limited Edition Metal Coaster Set
Official Sonic the Hedgehog ‘Green Hill Zone’ Acrylic Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Official Sonic the Hedgehog ‘Green Hill Zone’ Acrylic Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Official Ghostbusters ‘Stay Puft’ Acrylic Desk Lamp / Wall Light
Official Ghostbusters ‘Stay Puft’ Acrylic Desk Lamp / Wall Light

Confectionery

Space Invaders gamer gummies gift box (250g / 8oz)
Space Invaders gamer gummies gift box (250g / 8oz)

Statues

Devil May Cry 5 ARTFXJ PVC Statue 1/8 Nero 27 cm
Devil May Cry 5 ARTFXJ PVC Statue 1/8 Nero 27 cm
Devil May Cry 5 ARTFXJ PVC Statue 1/8 Dante 24 cm
Devil May Cry 5 ARTFXJ PVC Statue 1/8 Dante 24 cm
Halo Replica 1/35 Blue Energy Sword
Halo Replica 1/35 Blue Energy Sword
Yakuza Digsta PVC Statue Kazuma Kiryu Fierce Fighting Ver. 17 cm (6.6in)
Yakuza Digsta PVC Statue Kazuma Kiryu Fierce Fighting Ver. 17 cm (6.6in)
Hatsune Miku Expo 2023 - Character Vocal Series 01 Statue 1/7. 26 cm
Hatsune Miku Expo 2023 - Character Vocal Series 01 Statue 1/7. 26 cm

Tabletop Games

Dungeons & Dragons D20 Medallion
Dungeons & Dragons D20 Medallion
Dungeons & Dragons Chromatic Dragons Ingot Set
Dungeons & Dragons Chromatic Dragons Ingot Set

Plushies

Sonic - The Hedgehog Mocchi-Mocchi Mega Plush Figure Super Sonic 25 cm
Sonic - The Hedgehog Mocchi-Mocchi Mega Plush Figure Super Sonic 25 cm
Sonic the Hedgehog Plush Figure Sonic 45 cm
Sonic the Hedgehog Plush Figure Sonic 45 cm
Sonic - The Hedgehog Mocchi-Mocchi Mega Plush Figure Amy Rose 30 cm
Sonic - The Hedgehog Mocchi-Mocchi Mega Plush Figure Amy Rose 30 cm

The Very Best Retro Gaming Gifts

As well as all of the new goodies above, there are some gifts that'll simply never go out of style. Feel free to browse through our picks of the best retro gaming gifts below to find some inspiration – we're sure you'll spot something that will make the perfect present.

Retro Consoles

Want to get your hands on some of the best retro systems out there? Look no further:

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
Amiga A500 Mini
Amiga A500 Mini
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Atari 2600 Plus
Atari 2600 Plus
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Capcom Super Pocket
Capcom Super Pocket
Evercade EXP
Evercade EXP
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Blaze Taito Super Pocket
Blaze Taito Super Pocket
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation

Home Arcade

If you've got the cash to splash, these home arcade replicas will quite literally transform any games room! You can also check out Numskull's full Quarter Arcade range for more inspiration.

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Ri...
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade

Retro Gaming Books

When you can't be playing retro classics, what's the next best thing? Reading about them, of course!

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's ...
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintend...
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Inc...
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super ...
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
N64: A Visual Compendium
N64: A Visual Compendium
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter II
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fi...
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, ...
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

Statues & Figures

Look, your mantelpiece will thank you for it...

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)

Board Games

The more games the merrier, we say! Here's a selection of board games you should consider:

Super Mario Chess
Super Mario Chess
Super Mario Monopoly
Super Mario Monopoly
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
HeroQuest Game System
HeroQuest Game System
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
UNO Super Mario Card Game
UNO Super Mario Card Game

Nintendo Switch eShop Vouchers & Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

It's important to remember that even today's modern consoles are home to countless retro titles thanks to their digital storefronts. If you or the person you're buying for is lucky enough to own a Switch or an Xbox, we have our very own vouchers that would make for a perfect treat.

These Switch eShop vouchers will allow you to add funds to your account so that you can browse Nintendo's eShop for all the best retro games. Likewise, an Xbox Game Pass subscription also gives you access to lots of classic hits (keep an eye out for any discounts, which will be shown below if available):

Switch eShop Credit

Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

Likewise, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription gives Switch owners even more options. A standard subscription grants access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, while picking up the more expensive Expansion Pack option also adds on classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games:

Standard Membership

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership

Membership + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership - 12 Months (Individual)
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership - 12 Months (Individual)