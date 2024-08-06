Australian Comedian Tommy Dassalo is getting his very own Game Boy Color game, thanks to the talents of Gumpy Function / Tom Lockwood.

Called Super Dassalo Land, it launches this Friday (August 9th) and will serve as a prequel to Dassalo's free-to-watch stand-up comedy special Scam Artist, which goes live on YouTube this Sunday.



"Tommy and his lovable pooch Kewpie have been sucked into his notebook by an evil spirit," says Gumpy Function, who also helped develop Grimace's Birthday. "Platform your way through 3 worlds and escape Tommy's notebook in time to film the stand-up special!"

I've made a videogame! It's called SUPER DASSALO LAND and it's out this Friday August 9th, for free on my website. You play as me, getting ready for my stand-up special. Also my dog is in it. We've tried to make it accessible regardless of skill level and there's a score ranking! pic.twitter.com/F7N0UEZrq6 August 5, 2024

Super Dassalo Land will be available to play for free in your phone browser or PC, but you'll also be able to download the ROM via itch.io and play it via an emulator or flash cartridge.