McDonald's recently took over the internet with its 'Grimace's Birthday' campaign, which saw the character not only take control of the company's social media accounts but also inspire a milkshake craze and get his own Game Boy Color game.

You can play Grimace's Birthday either via emulation on your PC or via a flash cart, but toy package designer and illustrator Daeo decided to go one better and create a proper physical edition of the game.

The catch? This is a one-off – although Daeo says he's considering putting the design online so people can print their own boxes.

