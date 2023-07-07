Like Gradius and R-Type, Raiden is one of those shmup series which has managed to maintain its popularity despite the passage of time.

The franchise kicked off way back in 1990 via Seibu Kaihatsu, and its most recent entry is 2016's Raiden V – although, more recently, we've seen Raiden III x Mikado Maniax and Raiden IV x Mikado Remix come to modern platforms.

It would seem that we can expect more Raiden games in the near future, too. Speaking with Will Freeman in Retro Gamer magazine's latest issue (258), MOSS CEO Toshinobu Komazawa – who founded the studio along with several other former Seibu Kaihatsu staffers when that company went bankrupt – said:

We will definitely continue to expand on the series so that it appeals to and is loved by an even broader audience. Please look forward to what we have in store. In addition to Raiden III X Mikado Maniax, we have some new announcements this year from MOSS. 2D shooter fans; please keep looking forward to what we have on the horizon.

As for what Komazawa could mean, that's anyone's guess. Could we see more 'Mikado' versions of existing Raiden games, or is Raiden VI on the way? Let us know what you think by posting a comment below.