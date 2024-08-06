Japanese company Columbus Circle is launching a new SNES clone in Japan this month.

The IPS 16bit Pocket HD is compatible with Super Famicom and SNES carts, and comes with a 4.3-inch IPS LCD screen and wireless controllers. It can also be connected to your TV via HDMI.

It arrives in Japan on August 15th, 2024, and will cost 22,880 yen / £124 / $157.

"This product is a portable SFC compatible machine that allows you to enjoy nostalgic "Super Famicom" software," says the manufacturer.

Here's some more PR:

Equipped with a 4.3-inch IPS LCD with a wide viewing angle and clear image, you can enjoy SFC games on a beautiful screen anytime, anywhere.

Equipped with an output function to a TV or monitor using an HDMI cable, it is a hybrid portable game machine that can be used when you want to enjoy SFC games on a home TV. Two "wireless controllers" are included, which can be used when two people play at the same time or when you want to operate the game from a distance. The main unit has a conversion switch that allows you to adjust the screen ratio, so you can enjoy the game at your preferred screen ratio of "standard (4/3)" or "wide (16/9).

The device comes with lithium-ion batteries, which take approximately 6 hours to charge.

Columbus Circle also notes that it doesn't guarantee that not all games will work perfectly. "Some games may not work, and some games may be unstable, such as with distorted audio and video. Please be aware of this before purchasing."

You'll also need 2 AAA batteries per wireless controller, as they don't come with rechargeables.