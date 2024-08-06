YouTuber and modder Taki Udon has been in the headlines a lot recently, and with good reason – he's the driving force behind a project which aims to make FPGA gaming more affordable.

Taki Udon has already lifted the lid on the $99 MiSTer FPGA alternative, and has revealed plans to produce a handheld FPGA system as well as other products.

However, he's now announced another venture and it's one which isn't related to his work with FPGA technology.

I've been working on an open source gaming handheld for over two years, with the entire process filmed and documented from A-Z.



I am happy to say the project is almost at the point where I can start to share what I have, and how anyone with any skill level can get involved. — Taki Udon (@TakiUdon_) July 26, 2024

While it's tempting to assume that this dovetails with Taki Udon's other work, he has confirmed that this "has no relation to my MiSTer projects."

While he's been keeping the project a secret for a while, he has revealed that hints have been dropped for quite some time.