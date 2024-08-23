Update #2 [Fri 23rd Aug, 2024 11:00 BST]: Taki Udon has given us another tease of his upcoming MiSTer handheld, showing both the 'Plan A' and 'Plan B' variants – which he hopes to release alongside one another.

He has also confirmed that the device will have a Real-Time Clock (handy for games like Pokemon on the Game Boy), pogo pins on the bottom for IO expansion/accessories, Hall Effect analogue sticks and a D-pad which is placed above the left-hand analogue stick.

He has also stated that while the default button layout will be the traditional four-button diamond, users will be able to "swap out the front shell and change a daughter board to get six buttons."

Taki Udon has also revealed the internal codename for this product, Super R2, along with an image of the Plan A version – which appears to have handles.





Going forward, I'm going to use the codename for this instead of saying MiSTer handheld. This is Super R2 Plan A: The internal codename for the AMOLED MiSTer handheld is Super R2. Some of my codenames give away what the product is, but this one doesn't.

Update #1 [Sun 7th Jul, 2024 10:00 BST]: Taki Udon has shared some more information about the upcoming handheld MiSTer.

"I made two designs for the AMOLED MiSTer handheld," he said on Twitter recently.

"Plan A was the original version I created at the same time as the consoles. After I handed off the 2D design, the 3D model did not meet my expectations. It went through some revisions before I decided to bring Plan A back to 2D. Even though the 2D looked good, I wasn't sure if it could ever work in 3D, so I made a completely different 2D design, and then I used that to make a physical clay model to verify the ergonomics and controls. I then handed off Plans A & B for 3D modeling a few weeks ago. Today, I got the 3D model of Plan B, and even though it needs some minor changes, it looks awesome. If the redesigned Plan A doesn't come back swinging in 3D, this is a good alternative."

A day later, he shared teasers for both of the 3D models. Version B "can be easily adapted to mirror retro esthetics from older systems that it can run," says Taki Udon, sharing some PS1, SNES, NES and Mega Drive examples:





Here are a few:

Version B for the MiSTER AMOLED handheld can be easily adapted to mirror retro esthetics from older systems that it can run. Here are a few: PS1 / SNES / NES / Mega Drive

However, he also seems very keen on Version A:

Well, I just got Plan A and it came back swinging. I now have a very difficult choice to make.

He also stressed that the price point will be $150 or below.

Original Story [Wed 29th May, 2024 11:45 BST]: Taki Udon, who is involved with the production of several new pieces of FPGA-based retro gaming hardware, has revealed that the upcoming FPGA handheld will use an AMOLED screen – giving it a considerable advantage over the Analogue Pocket, which uses an (admittedly excellent) LTPS LCD panel.

"The screen is better suited for a variety of aspect ratios, and the panel characteristics are amazing," says Taki Udon on social media. "The MSRP of the handheld should still be ~$150 or less if there is enough interest."



I need to stop myself before I end up making two MiSTer handhelds. I blame the AMOLED screen.🤣

He has also stated that the system's D-pad will be a "non-issue", indicating that it will have a best-in-class digital pad. Twin analogue sticks will also be included, as well as front-firing speakers.

Taki Udon has shown off the screen in a recent post, but stresses that the device shown is not the FPGA-based handheld. He's also working on a flagship FPGA device, a 'mainstream' variant and a budget option.