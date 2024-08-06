YouTube musician Charles Cornell knows his way around a piano, but he's also a huge fan of video games and devotes plenty of time to analysing and highlighting music which he feels does interesting things.

His latest video looks at a series which is famous for its amazing music: Castlevania. From the very beginning, the franchise has gained a reputation for having some of the best tunes in the business – and in Cornell's opinion, it's the kind of music that Johann Sebastian Bach himself might create.

In case you're a little rusty on your classical composers, Bach is regarded as one of the greatest composers in the history of Western music – so that's high praise indeed.

Cornell highlights particular tracks which ape Bach's style but also notes that there are a few songs in Castlevania's history which are direct lifts of the German composer's music; take Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge's Chromatische Phantasie, for example – it's basically Bach's Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D Minor.

It's always fun to watch someone get so animated and excited about video game music – an element which many people don't seem to pay a lot of attention to – but Cornell's shock at what Konami was able to do with the soundtrack to the (otherwise disappointing) Castlevania Legends is infectious.

Highlighting the game's unique rendition of the series favourite Bloody Tears, Cornell is gobsmacked at how composers Kaoru Okada and Youichi Iwata take the famous song and bend it in interesting ways.

