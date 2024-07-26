Not a week seems to pass without a new porting project for the Genesis / Mega Drive – R-Type, RoboCop, Final Fight, Symphony of the Night, Super Castlevania IV... the list is pretty incredible now.

Another notable Castlevania also seems to be coming to Sega's 16-bit system; werton is currently working on a port of the PC Engine classic Castlevania: Rondo of Blood / Akumajō Dracula X: Chi no Rondo, which was originally released back in 1993, exclusively in Japan.

The job is being done "from scratch" and is being coded in C using SGDK. As you can see from the footage below, it's looking very promising, and appears to be a fairly close match to the original game.