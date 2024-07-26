Remember when Sega first demonstrated the power of its Dreamcast console by showing a 3D model of then-present Shoichiro Irimajiri being manipulated and illuminated in real time? Well, fast-forward a few decades, and the development community has taken this concept to the next level, thanks to a Dreamcast port of the powerful modular library, raylib.

Developer Brielle Garcia has taken a 3D model of the legendary Keith Apicary (a video game-obsessed character created by Nathan Barnatt) and shows it moving in real time, complete with multiple lighting points. "I made a 3D scan of him [Apicary] and figured it would be perfect for a Dreamcast demo since he’s such a Sega fan," says Garcia.



The system really is quite capable and is rendering this 3D scan along with multiple realtime point lights moving around it. This demo would’ve blown my mind in 1999. This new demo is running on the Dreamcast using the new raylib port.The system really is quite capable and is rendering this 3D scan along with multiple realtime point lights moving around it. This demo would’ve blown my mind in 1999. pic.twitter.com/4jbmvcB5R8 July 25, 2024

"This demo would’ve blown my mind in 1999," says the developer – and with good reason. Compared to the aforementioned Tower of Babel demo featuring Irimajiri, this is on a whole other level.

The Dreamcast is being pushed in some exciting new directions at the moment, with Dead or Alive 2 getting some welcome community-made upgrades of late.