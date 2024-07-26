Remember when Sega first demonstrated the power of its Dreamcast console by showing a 3D model of then-present Shoichiro Irimajiri being manipulated and illuminated in real time? Well, fast-forward a few decades, and the development community has taken this concept to the next level, thanks to a Dreamcast port of the powerful modular library, raylib.
Developer Brielle Garcia has taken a 3D model of the legendary Keith Apicary (a video game-obsessed character created by Nathan Barnatt) and shows it moving in real time, complete with multiple lighting points. "I made a 3D scan of him [Apicary] and figured it would be perfect for a Dreamcast demo since he’s such a Sega fan," says Garcia.
"This demo would’ve blown my mind in 1999," says the developer – and with good reason. Compared to the aforementioned Tower of Babel demo featuring Irimajiri, this is on a whole other level.
The Dreamcast is being pushed in some exciting new directions at the moment, with Dead or Alive 2 getting some welcome community-made upgrades of late.