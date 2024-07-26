Earlier this month saw the news that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver would return in the form of a new graphic novel prequel.

However, judging from a recent leak from the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con, it appears that there may be more to the revival than has already been revealed.

This is because, as spotted by an eagle-eyed commenter on Resetera, there seems to have been some branding present for an as-yet-unannounced Soul Reaver I & II remastered collection beneath a Dark Horse Comics Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver statue on display at the event. This includes a QR, which when scanned takes over to a sign-up for the mailing list of Dark Horse Comics.

It pretty much goes without saying that this probably wasn't the intended way the game was meant to be revealed, and is likely due to some miscommunication somewhere along the line between Dark Horse, Crystal Dynamics, and other involved parties. Nevertheless, this seems to strongly suggest an announcement will be made sometime in the near future.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver was originally released in 1999 for PS1 & PC (a version for Dreamcast was released one year later). It was the second game in the Legacy of Kain series, following 1996's Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. Soul Reaver 2, meanwhile, was released on PS2 and PC in 2001, and was followed by two additional games: Blood Omen 2 and Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any announcements as they arrive.

Are you excited to experience Soul Reaver I & II again? Let us know in the comments!