The Legacy Of Kain series has been on an extended hiatus for over 20 years now, but it looks like creator Crystal Dynamics is finally ready to give it another shot – as a graphic novel rather than a video game.

As reported by IGN, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise is a new project which features the talents of Joshua Viola (True Believers, It Came From the Multiplex), Angie Hodapp (Unioverse, Shadow Atlas), Juan Samu (Star Wars, Godzilla), Jeremiah Lambert (Masters of the Universe, Transformers), Dave Rapoza (Destiny, Magic: The Gathering) and Aaron Lovett (Monster Train, Inkbound).

Brent Friedman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Call of Duty) will steer the narrative, while Crystal Dynamics will also provide input on the finer points of series lore.

The novel will take place prior to the events of the Soul Reaver titles, looking at Raziel's time as a Sarafan warrior and how he came to ally himself with Kain.

Joshua Viola had this to say about the news:

In college, I created a Soul Reaver poster for a class project, never imagining I would one day officially contribute to the franchise. Even today, Raziel graces my tattoo sleeve—a testament to my deep connection with this universe. Fans can expect a project infused with that same passion. Working directly with creatives from Crystal Dynamics and reuniting with former collaborators makes this a truly special endeavor.

The original Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain launched on PS1 back in 1996. The last game in the series, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, was released in 2003.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise will be going live on the crowdfunding site Backerkit soon. You can register your interest here.