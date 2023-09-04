Best PS1 RPGs of All Time

If the NES and SNES laid the foundations of the JRPG on home consoles, then the PlayStation is arguably the machine that took the genre to the next level.

With the mighty Final Fantasy VII landing on Sony's console, it all but assured the Japanese company victory in its native Japan – with the welcome side-effect being commercial success in the West and the elevation of the JRPG as one of the most popular video game genres.

However, there's so much more to RPGs on the PlayStation than the Final Fantasy series; the machine's library is bursting with quality role-playing titles from a wide range of publishers, including Konami, Namco, GameArts and Atlus.

In our list, we've pulled together a selection of PlayStation RPGs you simply won't want to miss. They're not displayed in any rank or order; instead, we feel that these are games that every self-respecting RPG fan should sample.

Vagrant Story (PS1) Publisher: Square / Developer: Square Release Date: 15th May 2000 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2000 ( UK/EU )

















Few games were as experimental and overshadowed as (at the time) Square’s Vagrant Story. When standard JRPGs such as Final Fantasy IX and Chrono Cross released that same year, many passed on this action role-playing game with a concise, compelling plot and a battle system with a staggering amount of depth – albeit with quite the learning curve. Chain Abilities during combat played out almost like a rhythm game with the Risk system, Grimoires, and Break Arts adding more strategic layers. Light puzzles also kept the overworld exploration engaging, and its France-inspired locale made for quite the unique setting. Unfortunately, Vagrant Story ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger for protagonist Ashley Riot, leaving many wanting for both a proper sequel and a thorough remaster.

Parasite Eve (PS1) Publisher: Square EA / Developer: Squaresoft Release Date: 8th Sep 1998 ( USA )











Parasite Eve holds the distinction of being Square's first M-rated video game in North America, and its status as a sequel to Hideaki Sena's novel makes it even more unique. It's also not set in a typical fantasy realm, despite being an RPG; instead, it takes place in New York and sees the player controlling police officer Aya Brea in the present day. The combat is also unusual; it takes place in real-time but can be paused at any moment, giving it a more familiar RPG feel. A truly different RPG from Square, Parasite Eve would get two sequels – Parasite Eve II (1999) and The 3rd Birthday (2010), but we're amazed that the series hasn't had a modern-day revival.

Xenogears (PS1) Publisher: Square / Developer: Square Release Date: 20th Oct 1998 ( USA )









The first instalment in the long-running Xenosaga series, Xenogears came out of Tetsuya Takahashi and his wife Kaori Tanaka's proposal for Final Fantasy VII, and was ultimately allowed to grow into its own thing. With its detailed 3D visuals, lush anime cutscenes, futuristic storyline and unique take on the 'Active Time Battle' system popularised by Final Fantasy, Xenogears quickly became a cult classic; Takahashi would later establish Monolith Soft, continuing the series with the Xenosaga games (published by Namco) and, more recently, the Xenoblade Chronicles series on Nintendo consoles.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS1) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 15th Oct 1997 ( USA ) / 1st Nov 1997 ( UK/EU )







Yes, we know we're cheating a little here, but Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has experience points, gear, items and much more besides, and these make it an action-RPG in our eyes. When the gaming industry continued to push for 3D graphics, Symphony of the Night proved that 2D sprites – much like Dracula – wouldn’t stay dead. Assistant Director Koji Igarashi spawned a new genre by incorporating the non-linear design of Metroid titles along with some RPG elements into SotN, giving the waning Castlevania franchise new life with two massive, twisting castles to explore and different styles of play. Unlocking the Inverted Castle ranks as one of the most awesome gaming moments. When a game with smooth sprites, an amazing soundtrack, and tight gameplay gives you a whole secret castle to explore, you don’t forget it.

The Granstream Saga (PS1) Publisher: SCEI / Developer: Shade Release Date: 30th Jun 1998 ( USA ) / 26th Feb 1999 ( UK/EU )









While this is technically Shade's first game, it has some serious pedigree behind it. With Kouji Yokota at the helm, this action RPG is intended to be a follow-up to Quintet's SNES classics Soul Blazer and Terranigma, it has a unique approach to combat. When a battle takes place, the perspective switches as you'd expect in a normal JRPG – but in The Granstream Saga, the player has real-time control over the actions of their character. While the game was released to rave reviews, it didn't sell as well as many other PlayStation RPGs, and has been unfairly forgotten by many players.

The Legend of Dragoon (PS1) Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment / Developer: SCE Japan Studio Release Date: 14th Jun 2000 ( USA ) / 19th Jan 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: PS+ Premium







With its high production budget and long development time, it was almost inevitable that Sony's Legend of Dragoon would fall short of expectations, but that's not to say it isn't a game you should try. Sure, it's not quite in the same league as Square's Final Fantasy entries on the same console, but the lavish CGI cutscenes and astonishing presentation make it worth a look, even today.