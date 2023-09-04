Best PS1 RPGs of All Time

If the NES and SNES laid the foundations of the JRPG on home consoles, then the PlayStation is arguably the machine that took the genre to the next level.
With the mighty Final Fantasy VII landing on Sony's console, it all but assured the Japanese company victory in its native Japan – with the welcome side-effect being commercial success in the West and the elevation of the JRPG as one of the most popular video game genres.
However, there's so much more to RPGs on the PlayStation than the Final Fantasy series; the machine's library is bursting with quality role-playing titles from a wide range of publishers, including Konami, Namco, GameArts and Atlus.
In our list, we've pulled together a selection of PlayStation RPGs you simply won't want to miss. They're not displayed in any rank or order; instead, we feel that these are games that every self-respecting RPG fan should sample.
Final Fantasy Tactics (PS1)
Unquestionably one of the finest tactics RPGs ever made, Final Fantasy Tactics has it all – a mature and deep storyline that boasts more than its fair share of political intrigue and backstabbing, gorgeous visuals, a sumptuous soundtrack courtesy of Hitoshi Sakimoto and Masaharu Iwata and some of the most finely-honed mechanics you'll see in any Final Fantasy outing. Remade for the PlayStation Portable in 2007 (with a superior English translation) as Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions, this is a masterpiece, pure and simple.
Final Fantasy VII (PS1)
Final Fantasy VII is an RPG that surely needs no introduction. Arguably the most famous example of the genre on the 32-bit PlayStation, it marked the debut of the series on non-Nintendo hardware and established a bond between Square and Sony which has endured right up to the present day, with Final Fantasy XVI being a time-limited PlayStation 5 exclusive. Comprehensively remastered as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy VII is perhaps the crowning glory of the long-running franchise and one of the best video games of all time. There might be better ways to experience it's story today, but the original game still has the power to captivate and entertain.
Suikoden II (PS1)
The original Suikoden was the first RPG released in the West on the 32-bit PlayStation, and therefore holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. However, few would try to argue that it's in any way superior to this 1998 sequel, which takes the core concepts of the first game and improves on them massively. Over 100 recruitable characters are on offer, and it's possible to take more than 40 of them into battle with you. A mixture of traditional RPG with strategy elements, Suikoden II has beautiful 2D artwork and a fine soundtrack; it was bundled with the original for PSP in Japan in 2006, and a high-definition remaster is currently in development under the title Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars.
Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete (PS1)
First released on the Sega CD in 1992, Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete is an early example of what is now a common practice: remaking or remastering classic games for a new audience. Initially released on the Sega Saturn in Japan, it sticks to the same basic storyline but offers more characters and a far deeper plot, as well as massively improved 2D visuals and updated music. The PlayStation port was picked up for Western localisation by Working Designs, and it has become one of the more desirable titles on the secondary market. The game would be remade two more times – in 2002 as Lunar Legend and in 2009 as Lunar: Silver Star Harmony.
The second Lunar title – Lunar: Eternal Blue – was also given the remaster treatment, and Working Designs released this in North America in 2000. It's also well worth a look.
Vagrant Story (PS1)
Few games were as experimental and overshadowed as (at the time) Square’s Vagrant Story. When standard JRPGs such as Final Fantasy IX and Chrono Cross released that same year, many passed on this action role-playing game with a concise, compelling plot and a battle system with a staggering amount of depth – albeit with quite the learning curve. Chain Abilities during combat played out almost like a rhythm game with the Risk system, Grimoires, and Break Arts adding more strategic layers. Light puzzles also kept the overworld exploration engaging, and its France-inspired locale made for quite the unique setting. Unfortunately, Vagrant Story ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger for protagonist Ashley Riot, leaving many wanting for both a proper sequel and a thorough remaster.
Parasite Eve (PS1)
Parasite Eve holds the distinction of being Square's first M-rated video game in North America, and its status as a sequel to Hideaki Sena's novel makes it even more unique. It's also not set in a typical fantasy realm, despite being an RPG; instead, it takes place in New York and sees the player controlling police officer Aya Brea in the present day. The combat is also unusual; it takes place in real-time but can be paused at any moment, giving it a more familiar RPG feel. A truly different RPG from Square, Parasite Eve would get two sequels – Parasite Eve II (1999) and The 3rd Birthday (2010), but we're amazed that the series hasn't had a modern-day revival.
Valkyrie Profile (PS1)
Final Fantasy VII's worldwide success triggered a flood of Western localisations of Japanese RPGs, with 1999's Valkyrie Profile being one of the more noteworthy. Taking inspiration from Norse myths and legends, the game places you in the role of a Valkyrie who travels through the game collecting the souls of dead warriors. An enhanced port arrived on the PlayStation Portable in 2006 entitled Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, while a prequel – Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria – was released on the PS2 in 2006. Another prequel – Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume – hit the Nintendo DS in 2008.
Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together (PS1)
Created by many of the same people who would later fashion the brilliant Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together actually began its life on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995 before being ported to PlayStation and Saturn. Atlus picked up the former game for localisation in North America, giving players their first taste of this sublime strategy RPG. Like its spiritual successor Final Fantasy Tactics, it fuses a deep story with rewarding and complex mechanics to create one of the most captivating games of this type. Square Enix would later remaster the game on the PSP, and, more recently, on modern consoles, under the title Tactics Ogre: Reborn.
Star Ocean: The Second Story (PS1)
While this is technically the second game in tri-Ace's Star Ocean series, it's the first to be released in the West – so we imagine the title may have caused some confusion for North American RPG fans. Still, it's a wonderful RPG, and one which mixes space travel with a more traditional fantasy setting. Cadet Claude C. Kenny finds himself stranded on an undeveloped world and must help the locals defeat a sinister enemy before he has any hope of returning to his home planet. An enhanced remaster called Star Ocean: Second Evolution arrived on the PlayStation Portable in 2008, while a fresh remake – Star Ocean: The Second Story R – launches in 2023.
Xenogears (PS1)
The first instalment in the long-running Xenosaga series, Xenogears came out of Tetsuya Takahashi and his wife Kaori Tanaka's proposal for Final Fantasy VII, and was ultimately allowed to grow into its own thing. With its detailed 3D visuals, lush anime cutscenes, futuristic storyline and unique take on the 'Active Time Battle' system popularised by Final Fantasy, Xenogears quickly became a cult classic; Takahashi would later establish Monolith Soft, continuing the series with the Xenosaga games (published by Namco) and, more recently, the Xenoblade Chronicles series on Nintendo consoles.
Final Fantasy IX (PS1)
We honestly tried to keep this list to a single mainline entry in each series, but we couldn't not include Final Fantasy IX. Developed in tandem with Final Fantasy VIII – which retained Final Fantasy VII's futuristic vibe – this 2000 outing was more in tune with past instalments, opting for a medieval fantasy setting. As a result, it feels very much like a 'classic' Final Fantasy and would mark the last time that legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu was entirely responsible for the music.
Chrono Cross (PS1)
As the second most renowned JRPG on this list, Chrono Cross served as a sort of a JRPG swansong for the PS1, releasing just a few months before the PlayStation 2. Of everything the sequel to Chrono Trigger is known for, its striking and vibrant visuals for the era come second only to its stellar soundtrack scored by Yasunori Mitsuda. With songs like ‘Scars of Time,’ Chrono Cross deserves to be in the conversation for best video game soundtrack. The rest of the game – with its complicated, inter-dimensional story packed with dozens of unique playable characters – stands out with a deep elemental-based combat system that still holds up. What we wouldn’t give for Chrono Cross to get a proper, respectful remaster.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (PS1)
Yes, we know we're cheating a little here, but Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has experience points, gear, items and much more besides, and these make it an action-RPG in our eyes.
When the gaming industry continued to push for 3D graphics, Symphony of the Night proved that 2D sprites – much like Dracula – wouldn’t stay dead. Assistant Director Koji Igarashi spawned a new genre by incorporating the non-linear design of Metroid titles along with some RPG elements into SotN, giving the waning Castlevania franchise new life with two massive, twisting castles to explore and different styles of play. Unlocking the Inverted Castle ranks as one of the most awesome gaming moments. When a game with smooth sprites, an amazing soundtrack, and tight gameplay gives you a whole secret castle to explore, you don’t forget it.
Tales of Destiny (PS1)
The second entry in Namco's "Tales of" series, Tales of Destiny would follow in the footsteps of the Super Famicom title Tales of Phantasia, released in 1995 and developed by Wolf Team. Many of the same developers were involved in this 32-bit sequel, which charts the story of the hero Stahn and his sentient weapon named Dymlos. The game was remade for PlayStation 2 in 2006, while the series would continue with entries such as Tales of Eternia (2000), Tales of Symphonia (2003) and Tales of Arise (2021). A direct sequel, Tales of Destiny 2, would come to Japan in 2002 but sadly never got a Western localisation.
The Granstream Saga (PS1)
While this is technically Shade's first game, it has some serious pedigree behind it. With Kouji Yokota at the helm, this action RPG is intended to be a follow-up to Quintet's SNES classics Soul Blazer and Terranigma, it has a unique approach to combat. When a battle takes place, the perspective switches as you'd expect in a normal JRPG – but in The Granstream Saga, the player has real-time control over the actions of their character. While the game was released to rave reviews, it didn't sell as well as many other PlayStation RPGs, and has been unfairly forgotten by many players.
Persona 2: Eternal Punishment (PS1)
The Persona series – a spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise – is now one of the most famous names in the world of RPG gaming, but back at the turn of the millennium, it was still only just finding its feet in the West. 1996's Revelations: Persona kicked things off, but its sequel Persona 2: Innocent Sin never made it out of Japan at the time of release (this would be fixed with the subsequent PSP version in 2011). Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, despite its title, is actually a direct sequel to Innocent Sin, and sees journalist Maya Amano lifting the lid on the 'Joker Curse', which is causing people's wishes and rumours to come true. An excellent localisation meant that Eternal Punishment did a lot to establish the series in the West; the next title, Persona 3, would be a commercial success all over the world.
Arc the Lad Collection (PS1)
Although this collection didn't arrive in North America until 2002, it pulls together three RPGs that span the entire life of the PlayStation. The original Arc the Lad arrived in 1995, the second game was released in 1996 and the third offering is from 1999. Created by Toshiro Tsuchida (Front Mission) as one of Sony's big in-house RPG franchises, all three games are worth a look – and this Working Designs triple-pack is the ideal place to start – it even includes a 'making of' documentary on its own disc. The series would continue on PlayStation 2 with Twilight of the Spirits (2003) and End of Darkness (2005).
Vandal Hearts (PS1)
A tactical RPG in the same style as Final Fantasy Tactics and Shining Force, Vandal Hearts made quite a splash when it arrived on Western shores in 1997. This style of game was still seen as something of a niche proposition at the time, but Konami's turn-based classic won over hordes of critics, establishing it as one of the PlayStation's most appealing strategy outings. The 1999 sequel is equally appealing, but the 2010 digital-only title Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment is less essential.
Wild Arms 2 (PS1)
The Wild Arms series is unique for its 'Wild West' setting. A terrorist group called Odessa is threatening to take over the world, triggering a response from ARMS, an anti-terrorist organisation. As you might imagine, you're part of this team of do-gooders, and you'll see other heroes join your cause as the game progresses. Released in the wake of graphically stunning PlayStation RPGs like Final Fantasy VII and VIII, Wild Arms 2 caught some criticism for sticking with 2D sprites, although the backgrounds are at least rendered in 3D.
Front Mission 3 (PS1)
The first entry in Square's tactical RPG series to see release in the West, Front Mission 3 shifts the focus of Front Mission and Front Mission 2, with the role-playing elements given more attention. Deep mechanics and a captivating story make this one of the most beloved entries in the franchise; it was confirmed in 2022 that, alongside the first two games, Front Mission 3 will be remade on Nintendo Switch by Forever Entertainment.
The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)
With its high production budget and long development time, it was almost inevitable that Sony's Legend of Dragoon would fall short of expectations, but that's not to say it isn't a game you should try. Sure, it's not quite in the same league as Square's Final Fantasy entries on the same console, but the lavish CGI cutscenes and astonishing presentation make it worth a look, even today.
Racing Lagoon (PS1)
Square really was firing on all cylinders in the '90s, as this curious mix of street racing and RPG attests. Taking place in 1999 Yokohama, Japan, the game places you in the seat of a racer who is trying to uncover the mystery of his past life. It's possible to play the game as a straight racing title, but Racing Lagoon's RPG mode – where you take on missions and challenge other drivers whilst customising your car – is the real meat of the game. It was never released outside of Japan, but an English language patch is available.
FFT is my personal favorite. What a masterpiece. I’ve put hundreds of hours into it over the years and it never gets old.
Also, if I’m not mistaken, Xenogears does not have an “active time” battle system. It’s purely turn-based.
Poor Dragon Warrior VII, always gets overlooked.
