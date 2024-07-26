Update [Fri 26th Jul, 2024 11:15 BST]: BillyTime!Games has released his patch for Jewel Master.

Dubbed "Ring Expansion", it is designed to "allow players to stack the same type of elemental rings for new abilities."

These are as follows:

Two Fire Gems = Increased Damage Dealt

Two Water Gems = Increased Barrier Time

Two Earth Gems = Health Recovery (Can only be used once per Level/Health Upgrade)

Two Wind Gems = Grants High Jump and Speed Up at once

This also includes SRAM functionality, so you can save your game between levels. To load a level, you must enter the option screen, press up and select Exit, then start your game.





You can download the patch here.

You can download the patch here.

Original Story [Wed 24th Jul, 2024 17:30 BST]: Jewel Master might not be considered a solid-gold 16-bit classic, but it perhaps got unfairly ignored when it was released on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in 1991.

Based around the concept of mixing and matching various magic rings, Jewel Master showcases an excellent soundtrack by Motoaki Takenouchi (many of the song titles pay homage to the British progressive rock band Yes) and some fetching visuals – but it was given a rather lukewarm reception upon release.

While the UK magazine Sega Pro awarded it 88%, fellow Sega-focused publication Megatech was rather less positive, giving it just 55%. Many other magazines were equally dismissive.

The good news for fans of the game is that modder BillyTime!Games is working on a patch which could smooth Jewel Master's rough edges and make it far more enjoyable.





Wind Rings stacked give Speed and High Jump Abilities combined.



Wind Rings stacked give Speed and High Jump Abilities combined.

Have an idea for water rings, no clue on how to handle Earth rings. First two elements are done. Fire rings can be stacked for extra damage.





This one could be too busted and maybe subject to a nerf. Earth rings perform a health restore. It can be used only once per level or continue unless you get a health upgrade.

A core part of this patch focuses on the rings and their powers – which could make the game a lot more playable and interesting.

Are you a fan of Jewel Master? Are you looking forward to this patch? Let us know with a comment.