Update [Tue 20th Aug, 2024 11:35 BST]: Mauro Xavier has offered an updated look at his latest Mega Drive / Genesis project, Driftin' Rage in an exciting new video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

The video shows an extended look at the stylish vehicle selection screen, as well as some direct gameplay featuring one of the selectable motorbikes, the Brazuka, facing off against 7 other competitors on one of the game's courses.

On the subject of courses, recently Xavier shared a tweet that seems to list the 12 locations that will be included in the finished game, writing that "the time has come to program the tracks with the right weather, behavior, and consistent graphics". According to the list, these tracks will include the following:

Cumbres De Nieve (Spain)

Autoroute V1 (Senegal)

Black Forest Circuit (Germany)

Orbital Motorway (England)

Ataru Expressway (Japan)

Peak Hill Climb (USA)

Moscow Streets (Russia)

Serra De Petrópolis (Brazil)

Chiang Hu (Thailand)

Sierra Del Sol (Mexico)

Voie Des Laurentides (Canada)

Val d'Émeraude (France)

Original Article [Tue 16th Jul, 2024 11:00 BST]: Mauro Xavier, the fan developer behind the hotly anticipated Final Fight MD, has revealed a new original game that he is developing for the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis.

Driftin' Rage, as the project is called, is a 16-bit racer for the Sega console inspired by classic games like OutRun, Top Gear, Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge, RoadBlasters, Crazy Cars III, and WEC Le Mans. It was announced earlier today on Twitter and was presented along with a 2-minute video, giving a closer look at the title screen, driver profiles, a music selection menu, and a simple time-attack mode.

#SegaGenesis #sgdk pic.twitter.com/GywO1tyywd This is a short video showing the progress of my new game. It is a love letter to the great racing classics of the 16-bit era and, of course, also running on a 16-bit console. There is much more to come! #MegaDrive July 16, 2024

Looking at this video, it seems that the player will be able to pick a character from a bunch of different drivers from various countries and a range of car models. Both of these have a set of stats attached to them that will impact your performance on the track, with driver skills including strength, dexterity, intelligence, and luck, while the cars' attributes are divided into speed, defence, handling, and "Turbo".

From there, players will then be able to pick the music they want, similar to OutRun, via an in-game radio, with the game being pre-loaded with a bunch of tracks that take advantage of the Mega Drive's YM2612 sound chip.

That's pretty much all we know for now, but Xavier has promised that "There is much more to come!". So we'll try and keep you updated on the project's progress as we find out more.