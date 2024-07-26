Update [Fri 26th Jul, 2024 09:45 BST]: Earlier today, Master Linkuei and Edmo Caldas finally released Hayato's Journey — their unofficial sequel to the Sega Master System game Kenseiden for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

As revealed in the description for the game on itch.io, this new adventure will see players take control of Hayato, a descendent of the hero from the original, as they do battle against Yonensai, an evil warlock who has returned from the demon world to exact vengeance on the remaining Dragon family descendants.

Equipped with the Sword of the Dragon King, they will need to cross a land filled with countless beasts and demons to rescue their beloved Sakura and avenge their recently slain master in this unofficial 16-bit follow-up.

You can download the fan game here.

Original Article [Mon 23rd Oct, 2023 10:30 BST]: Do you remember Kenseiden? Released in 1988, it was an action-platformer for the Sega Master System about a samurai named Hayato who sets off on a quest to retrieve a set of stolen scrolls and the sword of the Dragon Lord.

Well, now a tiny group of homebrew developers (including Master Linkuei and Edmo Caldas) are making a new 16-bit follow-up to the game for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis 35 years later, with the team recently sharing an update online.



check it out:pic.twitter.com/MUe9l9xX7d KENSEIDEN Hayato's Journey WIP #2My newest SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis homebrew game being developed with the Scorpion Engine by @earok -More Enemies, Levels and Bosses-Improved attacks-Kunai item-& more...Music by:@MidiCovercheck it out: https://t.co/aHPBbypvmE October 20, 2023

As the update reveals, Kenseiden: Hayato's Journey (as the follow-up is called) is being built with Earok's Scorpion Engine, a popular set of creation tools for the Commodore Amiga and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis. It will include new enemies, levels, and bosses, a kunai item, and refined combat, in addition to horseback-riding stages where players have to leap hurdles while travelling between locations (clearly a nod to Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master).

It's all looking very promising from what we can see, and we can't wait to get our hands on a demo in the future. We'll try and keep you updated as more information and footage becomes available.