Earlier this year, we told you about the fashion retailer Zara's strange decision to start selling bumbags based on the Japanese variant of the Sega Saturn controller. Well now, it appears that the company is at it again, releasing an officially-licensed phone case that is modelled after the classic design of the Master System controller.

It should obviously be said that brand partnerships are a very normal thing in retail, with companies like Sega constantly licensing their characters or products to appear on anything that has the potential to print money. However, what makes these products so bizarre and fascinating to us is that they aren't necessarily aimed at nostalgic adults, but are being sold through the kids' section to people who probably don't even know what a Sega Saturn or a Master System is.

It's an odd decision and arguably a testament to the stylish design of Sega's hardware that it can live on away from gaming purely based on its aesthetics alone.

Of course, that won't stop some grown-up Sega fans from also picking up some of these products too, as they probably make pretty good display pieces alongside the real thing.

If you're in need of a new phone case, it costs 14.99 and can be purchased online. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and a main compartment with a zip closure.