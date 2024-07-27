Castlevania Quiz
Image: Konami

Konami's Castlevania series is one of video gaming's most enduring franchises and has been thrilling players since the 1980s with its mix of spooky characters, tense action, brilliant music and strong art style – but how well do you know the history of this blood-sucking epic?

Sure, you might know the difference between a Belmont and Tepes, but with decades of games to choose from and a storyline that has more than its fair share of twists and turns, there's more to Castlevania than meets the eye.

We've put together a series of questions which will allow you to test your knowledge of this truly classic series of video games. Grab your garlic and crucifix – this could get messy...

How Well Do You Know Castlevania?
When did the first Castlevania game launch?
Image: Konami

The answer is 1986.

The first Castlevania game launched in Japan on September 26th, 1986, for the Nintendo Famicom Disk System, under the title Akumajō Dracula. The NES version would launch in North America in May of 1987, while European players would have to wait until December 19, 1988, to get their hands on it.

Quiz Results

You scored x/20

  • 0-6: Yikes. You'd better stock up on garlic, wooden stakes and Holy Water, because when Dracula gets resurrected, he's going to make short work of you.
  • 7-13: Not bad at all, mortal. Keep this up and one day you might even be able to join the Belmonts!
  • 14-20: Wow! Are you sure you're not undead or something? You really know your Castlevania trivia!

That's the end of the quiz, fangs for the memories! Hopefully, your score doesn't "suck" too much! Bwahahahaha! Ahem.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.andiheroandihero20/2001:12
2.ZuljarasZuljaras17/2001:33
3.whitespy12whitespy1217/2004:13
4.FallingshadowFallingshadow17/2010:08
5.PKDuckmanPKDuckman16/2004:10
6.MARl0MARl016/2004:31
7.EarthboundBenjyEarthboundBenjy15/2001:48
8.smoreonsmoreon15/2004:33
9.DiogmitesDiogmites15/2007:09
10.DadouDadou13/2013:08
11.Hydra_SpectreHydra_Spectre12/2002:27
12.bring_on_branstonsbring_on_branstons11/2002:43
13.KitsuneNightKitsuneNight10/2002:45
14.PlacidcasualPlacidcasual10/2003:09
15.belmontbelmont10/2003:28
16.KevynOnVideoKevynOnVideo10/2004:09
17.NvyNvy10/2004:51
18.DeusXDeusX10/2004:58
19.OldManHermitOldManHermit10/2005:24
20.iacobus_magnusiacobus_magnus10/2006:09

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

