Can You Match These Start Buttons With Their Consoles?

Ah, the humble Start button – an essential part of the video game landscape for decades, we'd arguably be in a tight spot without it.

This most essential of commands not only allows you to begin your game – a pretty important feature, we'd say – but it has also had other additional functions over the years, such as pausing the game or bringing up a menu.

Given how vital this button is on any controller or console, we thought it might be fun to test your knowledge of Start buttons through the ages. We've assembled a selection of buttons across gaming's rich history and challenge you to identify as many as possible as quickly as possible.