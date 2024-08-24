Can You Match These Start Buttons With Their Consoles?

Ah, the humble Start button – an essential part of the video game landscape for decades, we'd arguably be in a tight spot without it.
This most essential of commands not only allows you to begin your game – a pretty important feature, we'd say – but it has also had other additional functions over the years, such as pausing the game or bringing up a menu.
Given how vital this button is on any controller or console, we thought it might be fun to test your knowledge of Start buttons through the ages. We've assembled a selection of buttons across gaming's rich history and challenge you to identify as many as possible as quickly as possible.
This is very European lol it got me on a few I should have known!
I don’t know how I did so bad.
My family has owned every single one of these home consoles and most of the handhelds but I only got 11 out of 25!
Now I understand why my wife, kids, brothers, parents, work colleagues, and random strangers keep telling me I’m not very observant.
24/25! I got hasty and clicked DS before I saw the 3DS option! 😆
good quiz! 👍
I stupidly didn't notice the Game Gear option on the last one but overall pretty pleased with a score of 22. Just the Wonderswan and Gamate that I didn't know.
That was fun
Not knowing Sega or PC killed me but 16 ain't bad
Only one made me think for a bit.
I like they included some obscure ones
That was almost too easy.
One of the controllers i got wrong ( Neo Geo) I got no excuse for, I own one of those bloody arcade controllers.
I just dont like it very much.
23/25
17/25 Didn't do too bad there all things considered.
I missed the Gamecube(been a while since I used one of those cotrollers), the Gamate, and the Euro Mega Drive six-button pad. I'm surprised the other ones I had to guess went my way.
@-wc- lol I did the same for the DS one. Fun game!
