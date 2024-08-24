Can You Match These Start Buttons With Their Consoles? 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Ah, the humble Start button – an essential part of the video game landscape for decades, we'd arguably be in a tight spot without it.

This most essential of commands not only allows you to begin your game – a pretty important feature, we'd say – but it has also had other additional functions over the years, such as pausing the game or bringing up a menu.

Given how vital this button is on any controller or console, we thought it might be fun to test your knowledge of Start buttons through the ages. We've assembled a selection of buttons across gaming's rich history and challenge you to identify as many as possible as quickly as possible.

Can You Match These Start Buttons With Their Consoles?
How about an easy one to start with?
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

The answer is NES.

Can You Match These Start Buttons With Their Consoles? 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

This is, of course, the iconic NES controller. See, told you this one was easy!

Quiz Results

You scored x/25

  • 0-8: Oops. It would appear you can't tell your Start button from your Select button. You'd best familiarise yourself with a few more consoles before trying again!
  • 9-17: This score is nothing to be ashamed about; you know your way around a controller, that much is obvious! There's room for improvement, though...
  • 18-25: Incredible! You've clearly pressed a LOT of Start buttons in your time. You have our undying respect!

That's it - twenty perfectly-formed Start (and 'Run') buttons have been and gone, but how many of them did you identify correctly? On your marks...

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.stareanddreamstareanddream25/2501:48
2.JoakimZJoakimZ25/2501:50
3.Steel76Steel7625/2502:19
4.SlinkeepieSlinkeepie25/2502:21
5.SpectremintSpectremint24/2501:54
6.NinChocolateNinChocolate24/2503:27
7.-wc--wc-24/2504:15
8.BulkSlashBulkSlash23/2501:57
9.ZouiguipopoZouiguipopo23/2502:19
10.KitsuneNightKitsuneNight23/2502:28
11.JetSetRennieJetSetRennie23/2502:47
12.TheIronChimpTheIronChimp23/2504:08
13.carlos82carlos8222/2504:37
14.sdelfinsdelfin22/2508:24
15.NatiaAdamoNatiaAdamo21/2501:56
16.bring_on_branstonsbring_on_branstons21/2502:30
17.Ristar24Ristar2421/2502:48
18.BanksieBanksie21/2504:09
19.SparksSupremeSparksSupreme21/2505:08
20.JayJJayJ21/2509:17

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

Take Another Quiz: