Can You Match These Consoles With Their Controller Ports? 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

We're so used to modern systems having wireless controllers that we've all forgotten that controller ports used to be a major differentiator when it came to home consoles.

While there was some degree of crossover in the early years (the Master System and Mega Drive both had the same 9-pin DE-9, for example), before long, manufacturers realised that they could make a tidy profit from ensuring that each of their systems came with a totally unique port, thereby forcing customers to upgrade their pads every time a new generation came around.

As a result, controller ports were, for a time, a key way of picking out one system from another, as this was the conduit through which the player's actions would be acknowledged by the system itself.

But how well do you know your controller sockets? That's what this quiz will determine; we've included some easy ones here – examples that will be ingrained in your memory from years of fumbling with ports in pitch-black bedrooms (oo-er) – to ones which are perhaps less well-known if you didn't actually own the system in question.

It's time to test your controller port knowledge!

Can You Match These Consoles With Their Controller Ports?
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

The answer is SNES.

Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

It's the SNES! Well, in this case, it's actually the Super Famicom, but they're the same thing.

Quiz Results

You scored x/18

  • 0-6: Oh dear. Remind us not to ask you to plug the controller in during our next gaming session...
  • 7-12: Well done, you've clearly been paying attention over the years, but there's room for improvement...
  • 13-18: Wow, you really know your console hardware!

So, how did you do? Do you feel like you're a console hardware expert, or do you clearly need to brush up on the finer points of your controller ports? Don't be afraid to take the quiz again and improve your score, and remember to share this quiz with your friends to see how they do!

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.cawley1cawley118/1801:10
2.Nintendo-64Nintendo-6417/1801:11
3.KGRAMRKGRAMR17/1802:03
4.SpectremintSpectremint15/1800:57
5.JellyscareJellyscare15/1801:13
6.WhensDinnerWhensDinner15/1802:09
7.CarckCarck15/1802:26
8.wizzgamerwizzgamer15/1804:10
9.Gs69Gs6915/1804:49
10.antdickensantdickens14/1801:49
11.BulkSlashBulkSlash14/1802:44
12.dartmonkeydartmonkey14/1804:09
13.iacobus_magnusiacobus_magnus14/1804:41
14.SuperKMxSuperKMx13/1801:03
15.LanmannaLanmanna13/1801:13
16.Fighting_Game_LoserFighting_Game_Loser13/1802:48
17.MARl0MARl013/1803:01
18.SketczSketcz13/1803:04
19.SteveFoxSteveFox13/1803:24
20.NinChocolateNinChocolate13/1803:30

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

