Can You Match These Consoles With Their Controller Ports?

We're so used to modern systems having wireless controllers that we've all forgotten that controller ports used to be a major differentiator when it came to home consoles.
While there was some degree of crossover in the early years (the Master System and Mega Drive both had the same 9-pin DE-9, for example), before long, manufacturers realised that they could make a tidy profit from ensuring that each of their systems came with a totally unique port, thereby forcing customers to upgrade their pads every time a new generation came around.
As a result, controller ports were, for a time, a key way of picking out one system from another, as this was the conduit through which the player's actions would be acknowledged by the system itself.
But how well do you know your controller sockets? That's what this quiz will determine; we've included some easy ones here – examples that will be ingrained in your memory from years of fumbling with ports in pitch-black bedrooms (oo-er) – to ones which are perhaps less well-known if you didn't actually own the system in question.
It's time to test your controller port knowledge!
Comments 12
Well, not terrible. But not great either. Lol
11/18. I'm just glad the ones I missed were from systems I didn't own.
Harder than I imagined it would be...
17/18. The PSOne screwed me over XD some were more obvious to me than other where i had to double guess without looking in San Google.
I own that 3DO model! How did I get that wrong.
The rest were Atari systems - clearly topic I need to study more.
Somehow I missed the N64 but got the Amstrad one. I think my mind might be too far into the obscure console rabbit hole...
i rage quit at #6 ngl
If you add ten to my score, i would be at the top of the leaderboards.
Also, the Panasonic Q is a Gamecube, as stated sooooo…
8.5 is my score.
This was fun, and thank you!
I got eight . "Yeah , not bad !"
15. I've watched a ton of retro content in addition to owning a bunch of these. I'm really interested in hardware and mods, so this was a fun quiz.
Great quiz! Never came across something like this before. Didn’t do too well but it was all those ports that looked the same!
7/18, there's just too many de-9 port that I didn't know what console it is, lol.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...