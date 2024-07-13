Can You Match These Consoles With Their Controller Ports?

We're so used to modern systems having wireless controllers that we've all forgotten that controller ports used to be a major differentiator when it came to home consoles.

While there was some degree of crossover in the early years (the Master System and Mega Drive both had the same 9-pin DE-9, for example), before long, manufacturers realised that they could make a tidy profit from ensuring that each of their systems came with a totally unique port, thereby forcing customers to upgrade their pads every time a new generation came around.

As a result, controller ports were, for a time, a key way of picking out one system from another, as this was the conduit through which the player's actions would be acknowledged by the system itself.

But how well do you know your controller sockets? That's what this quiz will determine; we've included some easy ones here – examples that will be ingrained in your memory from years of fumbling with ports in pitch-black bedrooms (oo-er) – to ones which are perhaps less well-known if you didn't actually own the system in question.

It's time to test your controller port knowledge!