Taki Udon's much-hyped MiSTer FPGA rival has been getting plenty of attention over the past few weeks, mainly because it aims to shake up the market with its $99 price tag – a significant reduction on what a standard MiSTer setup costs.

Taki Udon recently held a poll to decide what the name of the board would be, and now he's back with some other news – both the standard board and the kit will be less than expected.

"I just got out of a meeting with the team," he posted on social media. "Unfortunately, we have to change the prices on the $99 board and the $115 kit... These will both now be cheaper."

He adds that the first batch of boards will number around 2,000 units.

As well as working on a MiSTer clone, Taki Udon and his company are also producing a rival for the Analogue Pocket.